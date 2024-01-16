Grave of Bais Yaakov Movement Founder Desecrated in Krakow

In a chilling act of vandalism, the gravesite of Sara Schenirer, the founder of the Bais Yaakov movement, was defaced at the New Jewish Cemetery in Krakow, Poland. The incident, which occurred in January 2024, saw the tombstone toppled, and concrete pilings of a surrounding fence uprooted. This act of desecration took place near the KL Plaszow Memorial Museum, a haunting reminder of the historic horrors of the Nazi concentration camp.

Public Outrage and Search for the Vandals

Polish authorities have launched an active search for the culprits, believed to have used an excavator in their destructive act. The public has also been called upon to assist in the investigation, adding to the widespread shock and condemnation expressed by the Jewish community in Krakow. Jonathan Ornstein, CEO of the Jewish Community Centre of Krakow, was among those who voiced their outrage at this blatant act of antisemitism.

The Legacy of Sara Schenirer

Sara Schenirer (1883-1935) is revered for her pioneering role in formal Jewish education for Orthodox girls. In the early 1920s, she founded the Bais Yaakov movement, which went on to establish dozens of Jewish schools for religious girls in Poland. These institutions offered Jewish education at a time when opportunities for girls to learn about their heritage were severely limited. The movement also included a newsletter and cultural activities, creating a robust communal space for Jewish girls.

Krakow's Response and the Bais Yaakov Movement Today

In response to the desecration, the city of Krakow has vowed to rebuild the gravesite as swiftly as possible. Today, the Bais Yaakov schools continue to operate internationally, providing education to tens of thousands of women while maintaining strict adherence to religious guidelines and curricula.