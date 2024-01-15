GoldenPeaks Capital and Boryszew Green Energy Ink 10-Year PPA: A Leap for Green Energy in Poland

GoldenPeaks Capital, a premier independent green power producer in Europe, has inked a 10-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Boryszew Green Energy and Gas. The PPA involves the annual supply of 24 GWh of renewable electricity, generated by new solar power plants with a capacity of 21 MWp in Poland. This move is aimed at mitigating the carbon footprint of Boryszew Group’s plants in the country.

Driving Decarbonization and Green Energy

Boryszew Green Energy and Gas is a part of the Boryszew Group, one of Poland’s most significant privately owned industrial entities. The Group is committed to sourcing energy both for the group and external customers and has launched a broad-based initiative to diminish its carbon emissions. This PPA forms a crucial milestone in the group’s decarbonization journey, highlighting its drive to enhance its competitiveness in the European markets through the integration of green energy solutions.

GoldenPeaks Capital: A Leader in Renewable Energy

As a market leader in renewable energy in Poland, GoldenPeaks Capital views this transaction as a significant stride towards creating value propositions for industrial customers sensitive to clean energy. The PPA is the seventh of its kind for GoldenPeaks Capital in Poland, further asserting its position as a leading and dependable partner in the renewable energy sector.

A Trendsetter in Green Energy

Mikołaj Budzanowski, CEO of Boryszew Green Energy and Gas and Board Member of Boryszew S.A., voiced that the PPA is a pivotal step in the group’s decarbonization path. It not only underscores the group’s commitment to reducing their environmental impact but also sets a trend in the Polish market for other industries to follow.