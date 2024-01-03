en English
Business

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier Bags Major Contract for Polish Offshore Wind Farm

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:28 am EST
Fred. Olsen Windcarrier Bags Major Contract for Polish Offshore Wind Farm

Offshore wind installation specialist, Fred. Olsen Windcarrier, has secured a substantial contract from energy powerhouses Ørsted and PGE. The agreement necessitates the installation of wind turbines at the Baltica 2, lot 3 offshore wind farm situated in Poland. Work is projected to kick off in spring 2027, with Fred. Olsen Windcarrier deploying a tailor-made jack-up installation vessel to the project site.

Poland’s Renewable Energy Ambition

This project forms a crucial part of Poland’s ambitious offshore wind rollout program, aiming to bolster the country’s renewable energy capacity. The Baltic 2 wind farm, boasting a 1.5 GW capacity, is poised to become one of the largest offshore wind projects in the Polish Baltic Sea. It is projected to deliver renewable energy to roughly 2.4 million households in Poland.

A Boost for the Project

The project received a significant push in 2021 when it was selected for the first phase of Poland’s offshore wind program. It also secured a Contract for Difference (CFD) from the Polish Energy Regulatory Office (ERO), further propelling its development.

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier’s Reaction

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier’s CEO, Alexandra Koefoed, expressed pride at being chosen as a trusted partner for this project. She stressed the significance of the Polish wind energy market to their company, reflecting on the potential growth and opportunities it presents.

Other Developments in the Field

In a related development, Yunneng Wind Power has obtained necessary approvals for the financial restructuring of its 640 MW Yunlin offshore wind project in Taiwan. The project is due to proceed with installations in 2024, aiming to install all 80 wind turbines. The project, situated in the Taiwan Strait, will generate enough renewable energy to meet the electricity needs of more than 600,000 Taiwanese households.

Business Energy Poland
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

