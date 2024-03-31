Easter Monday Historic Tram Ride Revives Warsaw's Past with Vintage Line W Journey

On Easter Monday, Warsaw will embrace its history with the sound of vintage trams as Tramwaje Warszawskie announces the return of the historic Line W. Setting off from Osiedle Górczewska, this special service features trams from the 1940s, 50s, and the iconic 1969 green articulated tram, offering a unique journey through the city's storied past. Scheduled from noon until 6 PM, the service promises a nostalgic trip across Warsaw's historical heart.

Advertisment

Step Back in Time

The carefully planned route for Line W will take passengers through significant streets such as Powstańców Śląskich, Wolska, Skierniewicka, and Prosta, circling the ONZ roundabout and more. With a service frequency of every 40 minutes, enthusiasts and casual riders alike have the perfect opportunity to experience Warsaw in a way that bridges the past with the present. Conductors from the Club of Public Transportation Enthusiasts will be on hand to stamp standard ZTM tickets, ensuring an immersive and authentic experience for all on board.

Ticket Information and Details

Advertisment

Riders can use their regular ZTM tickets for this special journey, with conductors providing stamps for validation. For those utilizing mobile app purchases, QR codes will be available for digital ticket activation. It's important to note that passengers with period passes will need prior validation in another form of public transport or at a metro gate to participate in this historic ride. This initiative not only celebrates Warsaw's rich history but also provides a unique, tangible connection to the city's transportation heritage.

Commemorating Warsaw's Historical Routes

This Easter Monday event is more than just a tram ride; it's a cultural journey that pays homage to Warsaw's vibrant history. As passengers traverse the city's historical routes, they will be transported back to a time when these trams were the heartbeat of Warsaw's daily life. This event offers a rare opportunity to relive the charm of yesteryear, making it a must-experience for locals and visitors alike. The revival of Line W is a testament to Warsaw's dedication to preserving its history and sharing it with future generations.

This Easter, Line W's journey is not just a trip through Warsaw's streets but through time itself, offering a glimpse into the city's soul. As the vintage trams roll through historic routes, they remind us of the enduring spirit of Warsaw, a city that reveres its past while steadily moving towards the future.