Azerbaijan and Polish Universities Forge Double Diploma Agreement in Transport Logistics

A landmark agreement has been forged between Azerbaijan Technological University and Poland’s Bialystok Technological University, paving the way for a unique double diploma master’s program in Transport Logistics. The pact was signed by Yashar Omerov, the acting rector of Azerbaijan Technological University, and Marta Kosior-Kazberuk, the rector of Bialystok Technological University.

Unveiling a New Era of Educational Collaboration

The program, set to kick off from the next academic year, represents a significant leap in fostering educational cooperation between Azerbaijan and Poland. The students participating in this program will spend two semesters at each institution, thereby reaping the benefits of both educational environments and gaining a global perspective on transport logistics.

A Double Diploma: Twice the Achievement

Upon successful completion of the program, learners will receive a master’s degree from both universities. This dual recognition serves to enrich their academic credentials and broaden their professional horizons in the global logistics sector.

Language: The Bridge to Global Interaction

The curriculum of the double degree program will be conducted exclusively in English. This linguistic decision not only ensures accessibility for students from different linguistic backgrounds but also promotes international collaboration and cross-cultural dialogue within the academic community.

With this groundbreaking agreement, Azerbaijan Technological University and Bialystok Technological University have taken a resolute stride towards enhancing academic opportunities and shaping the future leaders of transport logistics.