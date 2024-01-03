en English
Business

ArcelorMittal Challenges Tauron’s Claims Over Joint Venture Share Transaction

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:29 am EST
Steel manufacturing giant ArcelorMittal has publicly contested the claims made by Polish utility company Tauron concerning a transaction involving their joint venture, Tameh Holding. The disagreement emerges amidst the financial crisis faced by a component of Tameh Holding, Tameh Czech, due to the unpaid obligations of its client, Liberty Ostrava, the largest steelmaker in the Czech Republic.

Dispute over Share Transaction

On Wednesday, ArcelorMittal denied Tauron’s assertion that it had exercised a put option to sell its shares in Tameh Holding to ArcelorMittal. According to Tauron, they had agreed to an offer from AM Global Holding, a subsidiary of ArcelorMittal, to sell all of its 3.3 million shares for 598.1 million zlotys. However, ArcelorMittal has refuted these claims, denying any share purchases from Tauron.

Bankruptcy of Tameh Czech

The dispute between these two industrial heavyweights has arisen amidst the financial difficulties faced by Tameh Czech. The company, which is a part of Tameh Holding, has filed for bankruptcy due to unpaid obligations from Liberty Ostrava. Being the largest steelmaker in the Czech Republic, Liberty Ostrava has been a key client for Tameh Czech’s energy supply services.

Resolving the Dispute

Despite the ongoing discord, ArcelorMittal has expressed a willingness to enter into discussions with Tauron to resolve the matter. This indicates an intent to negotiate and find common ground, despite the public dispute over the alleged share transaction. The outcome of these discussions and the resolution of the dispute will undoubtedly have significant implications for the future of Tameh Holding and its stakeholders.

Business Poland
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

