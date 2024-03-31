PM Skerrit Advocates Global Unity for Challenges at Boao Asia Forum, Stresses Cooperation

At the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia in Boao, South Hainan Province, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit called upon the global community to unite and collaboratively address the world's pressing challenges to foster a prosperous future. Highlighting the essence of collective strength, he remarked, "peace and sustainable development can only be achieved by mutual collaboration and cooperation." With an emphasis on the widening gap between developed and developing nations, Skerrit pointed to the dire need for an inclusive development model that integrates a resilience agenda.

Call for Global Solidarity

During his address, Prime Minister Skerrit underscored the critical need for strengthened cooperation and solidarity among nations to effectively tackle the financial, economic, and social crises plaguing many countries. He elaborated on the persistent issues of inequality, poverty, and marginalization, accentuating the expanding disparities between developed and developing countries. Skerrit also highlighted the existential threat posed by climate change, particularly to low-lying small island developing states, and called for a unified response to these challenges.

Inclusive Development and Resilience

Pointing towards the necessity of an inclusive development approach, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of integrating a resilience agenda to ensure sustainable progress. He acknowledged China's efforts in promoting a platform for international cooperation aimed at achieving high-quality economic development and a shared, prosperous future for humanity. "The convergence of interests, purposes, and actions among peoples, individuals, states, and their international organizations is essential to achieve collective goals," Skerrit noted, commending the role of the Boao Forum and China in offering development alternatives based on mutual respect and beneficial cooperation.

Strengthening Ties and Future Prospects

The visit of Prime Minister Skerrit to China coincides with the celebration of the 20th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Commonwealth of Dominica and the People's Republic of China. This event underscores the growing diplomatic and cooperative ties between the two nations, illustrating a commitment to mutual support and collaboration in addressing global challenges. Through such platforms as the Boao Forum for Asia, countries are encouraged to share insights, forge partnerships, and work towards a common vision of a resilient, equitable, and sustainable global community.

As leaders from around the world gather to discuss and devise strategies for overcoming contemporary challenges, the call for unity and cooperation by Prime Minister Skerrit serves as a poignant reminder of our shared responsibility towards fostering global peace, stability, and prosperity. Through collective action and solidarity, there is potential to address the pressing issues of our time and pave the way for a brighter, more equitable future for all.