PM Modi's Developmental Journey: Empowering Tribal Women and Strengthening Infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a developmental journey in Madhya Pradesh this Sunday, with plans to distribute benefits under the Aahar Anudan Yojana to around two lakh women from various specially backward tribes. These women will receive Rs 1,500 per month for nutritious food. Additionally, the Prime Minister will distribute 1.75 lakh 'adhikar abhilekh' or record of rights to beneficiaries of the SVAMITVA Scheme, providing documentary evidence of land ownership. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the Tantya Mama Bhil Hospital.

The Journey to Antyodaya

The Antyodaya vision has been a guiding light for the Prime Minister's initiatives, with a focus on ensuring that benefits of development reach the tribal community. Major sections of this community have been unable to access these benefits even several decades after independence. In line with this vision, the Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple initiatives to benefit the significant tribal population in the region.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Tantya Mama Bhil University, a dedicated institution that will cater to the youth from districts with high tribal concentration in the region. The university, to be developed at a cost of Rs 170 crore, will provide world-class infrastructure for the holistic development of students.

The Prime Minister will also transfer Rs 55.9 crore for 559 villages under the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana. This amount will be utilized for various kinds of construction activities, including Anganwadi Bhawans, Fair Price Shops, Health Centres, additional rooms in schools, and internal roads, among others.

Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of 'CM Rise School' in Jhabua. The school will integrate technology to provide modern facilities like smart classes and an e-library to students.

A Leap Forward in Water, Rail, and Road Infrastructure

In addition to these initiatives, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects that will strengthen the water supply and provisioning of drinking water in Madhya Pradesh. He will also dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple rail projects during the programme, including laying the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Ratlam railway station and Meghnagar railway station.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation multiple road development projects worth more than Rs 3,275 crore in Madhya Pradesh. These projects will significantly improve the road connectivity and contribute to the economic development in the region.

In his address, the Prime Minister said, "Tomorrow marks an important milestone in the development journey of Madhya Pradesh. I am privileged to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of many development projects in Jhabua at around 12:40 pm. During this period, I will also have the opportunity to distribute the monthly installment of food subsidy for tribal women beneficiaries."

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues his efforts to bring development to the doorsteps of every Indian, Sunday's visit to Madhya Pradesh will be another significant step towards realizing the vision of Antyodaya. The distribution of benefits under the Aahar Anudan Yojana, the provision of land rights through the SVAMITVA Scheme, and the inauguration of various development projects will contribute to the overall growth and welfare of the tribal population in Madhya Pradesh.