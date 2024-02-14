A Symbol of Harmony and Unity: PM Modi Inaugurates BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Abu Dhabi

On February 14, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Abu Dhabi, a monumental testament to communal harmony and global unity. The first Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates, it stands as a symbol of the country's religious and cultural diversity, as well as the strong ties between India and the UAE.

A Beacon of Faith and Cooperation

The Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) temple, spread across a 27-acre plot, is one of the largest in the Middle East. It features seven towers representing the seven emirates of the UAE and includes various facilities such as prayer halls, exhibitions, learning areas, sports areas, thematic gardens, and a food court. During the inauguration ceremony, PM Modi expressed his gratitude towards the UAE government for their support in constructing the temple.

PM Modi stated, "This temple is a symbol of the strong relationship between India and the UAE. It represents the values of harmony, peace, and tolerance shared by our two nations."

A Historic Moment in Human History

The inauguration ceremony was attended by UAE officials, Indian government representatives, Bollywood stars, members of the Ambani family, and senior Abu Dhabi officials. Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan expressed his happiness over the opening of the temple, calling it a historic moment.

Shankar Mahadevan said, "The BAPS Hindu Mandir is not just a temple; it's a symbol of unity, peace, and harmony between different cultures and religions."

A Significant Political Operation

PM Modi's role in the temple's inauguration is seen as a strategic move to strengthen India-UAE relations, expand strategic reach into the Middle East, and secure energy sources. The opening of the temple highlights Modi's commitment to Hinduism and showcases his leadership on the global stage.

By inaugurating the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a powerful message of unity and cooperation, reinforcing the strong ties between India and the UAE. The temple serves as a beacon of faith and a symbol of communal harmony, reminding us all of the importance of understanding and respecting different cultures and religions in today's interconnected world.

As we celebrate this historic moment, we are reminded of the words of Mahatma Gandhi: "The pursuit of truth does not permit violence being inflicted on one's opponent." The BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir stands as a testament to this timeless wisdom, inviting people of all faiths to come together in the spirit of peace, harmony, and mutual respect.