Plateau Community Cuts Bride Price to Fight Gender Violence, Urges Responsible Mining

Concerned by the high incidence of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) linked to unlawful marriages, the Gyel district in Jos South, Plateau State, has implemented a significant reduction in bride price to encourage legal unions among young couples. This move aims to not only foster lawful marriages but also to enhance the status of women within households and prevent domestic disputes from escalating into violence. Concurrently, the community has voiced concerns over the detrimental effects of unregulated mining and alcoholism, which exacerbate SGBV, calling for immediate action towards regulated mining practices and financial literacy.

Community Takes Stand Against SGBV

The reduction to a N30,000 bride price by the Gyel Traditional Council is a pioneering effort to address the root causes of SGBV within the community. By making marriages more accessible to young men, the council hopes to diminish the prevalence of 'aure leather,' or unlawful marriages, thereby reducing domestic violence and giving women a respected place in society. This initiative is part of a broader strategy that includes the introduction of a bye-law ensuring women's participation in the traditional council and decision-making processes related to violence and security.

Impact of Indiscriminate Mining and Alcoholism

Stakeholders have pinpointed unregulated mining activities as a catalyst for the quick financial gains that fuel alcoholism and early, unregistered marriages among the youth. This disruptive lifestyle is believed to underpin the cycle of violence and dissatisfaction within households. Community leaders argue for organized mining accompanied by educational programs on financial literacy to mitigate these issues. Such measures are seen as essential for protecting the rights of both men and women in the community and for promoting a healthier, more stable social environment.

Community and Cultural Leaders Rally for Change

During a panel discussion organized by the Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection (WRAPA) in commemoration of 2024 International Women’s Day, key figures from the Berom tribe and various organizations called for other tribes to adopt similar measures to those implemented by the Gyel district. They emphasized that while the Berom culture traditionally does not condone domestic violence, the erosion of cultural and familial influences on marriage decisions due to modernization necessitates such interventions. The initiative has been met with widespread approval, with participants advocating for the replication of the Gyel District's bye-law across Berom land to eradicate harmful practices and uphold those that contribute to community well-being.