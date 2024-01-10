en English
Philippines

Zack Tabudlo to Release New Single ‘Pulso’: A Heartbeat in Song

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:49 pm EST
Zack Tabudlo to Release New Single ‘Pulso’: A Heartbeat in Song

In the heart of Original Pilipino Music (OPM), a youthful pulse beats steadily. Zack Tabudlo, the youngest solo male Filipino artist to light up Spotify with an impressive 1 billion overall streams, is primed to release a fresh single aptly named ‘Pulso’ on January 12. The song, as shared by the artist himself on his Instagram account, is a heartfelt dedication to his non-showbiz girlfriend, an individual who provides him with a sense of safety, serenity, and love.

Anticipation Builds for ‘Pulso’

The announcement of ‘Pulso’ has stirred a wave of excitement among Tabudlo’s fans, who anxiously anticipate the unveiling of the new track. With its release set for midnight, the countdown to the moment has become a shared experience for his followers who eagerly await the first notes of the song. The anticipation is amplified by the success of Tabudlo’s recent album, ‘3rd Time’s A Charm,’ which was released in November of last year.

The Rise of Zack Tabudlo

Ever since his breakthrough, Zack Tabudlo has been a rising star in the OPM scene. His unique voice combined with his gift for songwriting has resonated deeply with fans, earning him a place in the hearts of many. The release of ‘Pulso’ is seen as another milestone in his flourishing career and a testament to his continuous evolution as an artist.

A Love Song for the Unseen

While much of Tabudlo’s music reflects his personal experiences and emotions, ‘Pulso’ stands out as a remarkably intimate gesture. By dedicating the song to his non-showbiz girlfriend, he is not just sharing his art, but also a piece of his heart. It serves as a reminder that behind the spotlight and the fame, there are unseen individuals who provide comfort and love, helping artists like Tabudlo navigate the often tumultuous world of music.

Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

