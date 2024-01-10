Zack Tabudlo to Release New Single ‘Pulso’: A Heartbeat in Song
In the heart of Original Pilipino Music (OPM), a youthful pulse beats steadily. Zack Tabudlo, the youngest solo male Filipino artist to light up Spotify with an impressive 1 billion overall streams, is primed to release a fresh single aptly named ‘Pulso’ on January 12. The song, as shared by the artist himself on his Instagram account, is a heartfelt dedication to his non-showbiz girlfriend, an individual who provides him with a sense of safety, serenity, and love.
Anticipation Builds for ‘Pulso’
The announcement of ‘Pulso’ has stirred a wave of excitement among Tabudlo’s fans, who anxiously anticipate the unveiling of the new track. With its release set for midnight, the countdown to the moment has become a shared experience for his followers who eagerly await the first notes of the song. The anticipation is amplified by the success of Tabudlo’s recent album, ‘3rd Time’s A Charm,’ which was released in November of last year.
The Rise of Zack Tabudlo
Ever since his breakthrough, Zack Tabudlo has been a rising star in the OPM scene. His unique voice combined with his gift for songwriting has resonated deeply with fans, earning him a place in the hearts of many. The release of ‘Pulso’ is seen as another milestone in his flourishing career and a testament to his continuous evolution as an artist.
A Love Song for the Unseen
While much of Tabudlo’s music reflects his personal experiences and emotions, ‘Pulso’ stands out as a remarkably intimate gesture. By dedicating the song to his non-showbiz girlfriend, he is not just sharing his art, but also a piece of his heart. It serves as a reminder that behind the spotlight and the fame, there are unseen individuals who provide comfort and love, helping artists like Tabudlo navigate the often tumultuous world of music.
