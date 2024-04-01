Win Metawin Charms Pinoy Fans with 'Under Parallel Skies' Mall Tour in Manila

Win Metawin captivated Filipino hearts during his mall tour on Monday, promoting his debut international film, 'Under Parallel Skies'. Metawin's first stop at the Mall of Asia saw an overwhelming turnout, with fans eager to catch a glimpse of the star and hear him speak about his new movie, a project he holds dear. The day was filled with excitement, as Metawin not only thanked his fans but also shared the stage with his talented co-star, Janella Salvador, in Makati's Glorietta 2, further solidifying the bond between him and his Filipino supporters.

Embracing Cultures and Sharing Moments

During his visit, Metawin expressed his affection for the Philippines and its people, noting his happiness at being able to interact with his fans in person after months of anticipation. His excitement was palpable as he recounted the joy of working alongside Janella Salvador in Hong Kong, praising her professionalism and the ease with which they developed their on-screen chemistry. Metawin's journey through Manila wasn't just a promotional tour; it was a heartfelt expression of gratitude and a celebration of the cultural bridge that 'Under Parallel Skies' represents between Thailand and the Philippines.

A Deep Dive into 'Under Parallel Skies'

'Under Parallel Skies' is more than just a movie for Win Metawin; it's a milestone marking his entry into the international cinema scene. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Hong Kong, the film promises a compelling mix of drama and romantic comedy, accessible to a wide audience. Metawin's character, intertwined with Janella Salvador's, explores themes of love, loss, and the serendipitous moments that bring people together. The actor's dedication to his role and his excitement about the film's potential impact are evident, making the movie's premiere on April 17 a highly anticipated event.

Win Metawin's Enduring Love for the Philippines

Metawin's visit to Manila extends beyond the realms of film promotion. It's a testament to his genuine affection for the country and its people.