West Visayas State University Launches P800M Smart Building Project for Law College

The West Visayas State University (WVSU) in Iloilo City has embarked on the construction of two four-story smart buildings, expected to revolutionize its College of Law. The project, representing a P800 million investment, is backed by the General Appropriations Act of 2024. The groundbreaking ceremony took place on January 26, with First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Chairperson J. Prospero de Vera III gracing the event.

Reimagining the Future of Legal Education

The new structures will be outfitted with state-of-the-art amenities. Among them, classrooms with air conditioning, moot courtrooms, an auditorium, and advanced technology systems. The WVSU President, Dr. Joselito Villaruz, is optimistic that the upgraded infrastructure will spur student performance. With this in mind, he is planning to increase the law program's capacity to accommodate a greater number of students.

Project Significance and Broader Goals

Several political figures and educational leaders were present at the ceremony, underlining the project's importance to both the university and the region. The university has set its sights on becoming a health professions center of excellence in the Visayas. In line with this, more health-related programs are in the pipeline, along with a shortened medicine program.

WVSU: A Beacon of Achievement

Villaruz made reference to WVSU's impressive record in licensure examinations for nursing and medicine, indicating that the university is already on the path to excellence. The expansion of existing programs is another key strategy to bolster its academic standing. The commencement of these two smart buildings signals a bright future for WVSU, its students, and the broader academic community.