Education

Wells Fargo and World Vision Launch Initiative to Empower Manila Youth

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:36 am EST
Wells Fargo and World Vision Launch Initiative to Empower Manila Youth

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Wells Fargo has joined forces with World Vision, a leading global humanitarian organization, to empower the youth of Manila by providing them with skills that will fuel both entrepreneurship and employment. The initiative, eloquently named the Bridge to Employment and Entrepreneurship Project, targets 180 students who are currently part of the Department of Education’s Alternative Learning System (ALS). It will also extend its reach to 20 out-of-school youth who are set to be enrolled in technical vocational programs conducted by the Technical Education Skills and Development Authority (TESDA).

Technical, Financial, and Life Skills: A Triad for Success

The project’s main aim is to unlock a brighter future for these young individuals by endowing them with a potent combination of technical, financial, and life skills – tools they will need to thrive in the workforce. The project blueprint includes technical training, value-based life skills sessions, capacity building workshops, and trainings on communal issues and entrepreneurial development. A significant component of the plan is financial literacy education, a skillset often overlooked yet paramount in ensuring a stable economic future.

Collaboration: A Key to Sustainable Development

Roberto Dazo, the operations manager for the Luzon Field Office of World Vision, expressed his gratitude to Wells Fargo for stepping forward to create such opportunities. He emphasized the crucial role of the partnership in sparking hope and providing encouragement to not just the children, but their families as well.

A Global Impact: The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

The project is expected to contribute significantly to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, with a particular focus on Quality Education and Decent Work and Economic Growth. This collaboration between Wells Fargo and World Vision marks their first joint endeavor, with Wells Fargo’s commitment serving as a reflection of its ongoing efforts to enhance financial health and stimulate entrepreneurship in the communities where it operates.

Education Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

