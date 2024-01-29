Water Levels in Luzon's Major Dams Drop, Impacting Metro Manila's Water Supply

Water levels in most major dams across Luzon, the Philippines, have plummeted below their usual high water levels. Angat Dam in Bulacan, the main water source for Metro Manila, has seen a significant decline. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) has reported a consistent decrease in water levels at eight out of nine dams in the region.

Scarcity of Rainfall

This decrease is largely attributed to the lack of rainfall in watershed areas. Most of Luzon has recorded less than normal rainfall levels since late January. Despite this being a typical trend for the period from January to March, it has raised concerns about water supply across the region.

Mitigation Measures in Place

The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) has taken steps to ensure an adequate water supply for Metro Manila. Nevertheless, residents are being advised to conserve water in anticipation of the upcoming summer season. The country is also expected to face strong El Niño conditions until February, which could potentially delay the onset of the rainy season and further impact rainfall levels.

Affecting Metro Manila's Water Supply

The situation has had a significant impact on Metro Manila's water supply. The Angat Dam provides more than 90 percent of the city's potable water needs and caters to the irrigation requirements of farmlands in Bulacan and Pampanga. The dam's water level has decreased to 211.68 meters, falling short of its normal high water level of 212 meters. Other dams, including Ipo Dam, La Mesa Dam, Ambuklao Dam, San Roque Dam, Pantabangan Dam, Magat Dam, and Caliraya Dam, have also experienced declining water levels.