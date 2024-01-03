en English
Business

vivo Rings in the New Year with Major Discounts on Latest Smartphones in the Philippines

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:12 am EST
vivo, the renowned smartphone manufacturer, has ignited the New Year spirit in the Philippines with a slew of discounts on their leading-edge devices. Under the banner of the 1.1 New Year deals, savings of up to 70 percent on various vivo phones, including the latest V29 Series 5G, also known as the Aura Portrait Master 2.0, can be availed.

New Year, New Phone

The sale, which starts on January 1, presents an unmatched opportunity for consumers to upgrade their tech arsenal with the latest vivo devices at significantly reduced prices. The vivo Y16 is flagged as an especially affordable option, available for a mere P3,999. This comes as a delightful New Year surprise for tech enthusiasts and vivo fans alike.

Additional Incentives and Assurance

Alongside the hefty discounts, vivo has also rolled out additional incentives to sweeten the deal. A 30 percent discount is offered on Shopee purchases, while a 20 percent discount awaits consumers on Lazada. Moreover, customers can benefit from a 0 percent interest scheme for up to 12 months through LazPayLater on the first order. To further boost customer confidence, selected vivo smartphones come with an exclusive two-year warranty.

Flash Sales and More

Customers can also look forward to surprise discounts during flash sales, adding an element of excitement to the shopping experience. Those interested are recommended to check vivo’s official website and social media platforms for complete details and to stay updated with applicable terms and conditions.

The vivo 1.1 New Year Deals mark an unprecedented opportunity for Filipinos to kickstart the year with a brand new, stylish smartphone at a more affordable price.

Business Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

