Viu Philippines Unveils Tagalog-Dubbed K-Dramas, Including 'My Lovely Liar' in March

Heads up, Filipino K-drama fans! Viu Philippines announced on Thursday its exciting lineup of South Korean dramas dubbed in Tagalog, set to stream this March. This move caters directly to the Filipino audience's growing appetite for K-dramas, making it easier for fans to engage with their favorite shows in their native language. Among the highlighted series are Viu's original title "My Lovely Liar," and the thrilling series "The Escape of the Seven," alongside other captivating dramas.

Spotlight on 'My Lovely Liar' and 'The Escape of the Seven'

"My Lovely Liar" introduces viewers to a unique romance between a woman capable of detecting lies, played by Kim So-hyun, and a famous composer caught in a murder case, portrayed by Hwang Min-hyun. The series promises a blend of mystery and romance, offering a fresh narrative to the genre. On the other hand, "The Escape of the Seven" dives into a gripping tale of revenge and mystery following seven individuals linked to a girl's mysterious disappearance. With a cast featuring Uhm Ki-joon and Hwang Jung-eum, the series is set to captivate audiences with its intense plot twists and emotional depth.

Expanding the Tagalog-Dubbed Selection

Beyond these highlights, Viu Philippines is also set to release the Tagalog-dubbed version of the 2018 drama "Something in the Rain," a mature love story between a woman in her 30s and her younger brother's friend. Additionally, the platform continues its commitment to accessibility with the Tagalog dubbing of "Missing: The Other Side" Season 2, a fantasy-thriller that explores a village inhabited by the spirits of missing persons. This diverse selection not only underlines Viu's dedication to its Filipino audience but also enriches the viewing experience by offering stories across different genres.

Embracing Local Language for Global Content

The initiative to provide Tagalog-dubbed versions of popular K-dramas represents a significant step towards making global content more accessible to local audiences. By breaking the language barrier, Viu Philippines not only widens its reach but also fosters a deeper connection with its viewers. This strategy might set a precedent for other streaming platforms, potentially leading to a broader acceptance and appreciation of international content among Filipino viewers. As Viu continues to expand its library with more Tagalog-dubbed content, it's an exciting time for K-drama fans in the Philippines.

With this new selection of Tagalog-dubbed K-dramas, Viu Philippines is set to bring more engaging stories closer to Filipino hearts. This initiative not only highlights the platform's commitment to its audience but also celebrates the universal appeal of K-dramas. As viewers anticipate the release of these series, the move heralds a promising era for international content consumption in the Philippines, making beloved K-dramas more accessible and enjoyable for everyone.