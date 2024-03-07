Village Pipol Choice Awards 2024 Unveils Voting Mechanics, Amplifies Fan Engagement

MANILA, Philippines -- Being the most anticipated event in 2024, Village Pipol Choice Awards heard the Pipol's excitement and released the voting mechanics and criteria for its fifth awards night. The result will determine the names and brands that stood out in the previous year.

The most followed and engaged award-giving body in the Philippines gave fans a month to actively participate in the voting activities from March 15 to April 15. Having an accumulated 110 million plus engagements and reach last year, the fifth VPCA continues to amplify the voices of the Pipol and opened more platforms for voting.

Determining the next VPCA winners

Supporters of the nominated brands and personalities can now cast their votes through VP Choice Awards' official Facebook page and BingoPlus Voting Portal. Moreover, accumulated votes from these platforms will be added to the overall score percentage to determine the winner.

Meanwhile, VPCA specifically determined the channels for voting along with their equivalent percentage. In determining the winners, the award-giving body set the following criteria: 30% from the Bingo Plus Voting Portal, 20% from the VP Choice Awards Facebook reels, 20% from the panel of the experts, and 30% from the Village Pipol Editorial Team.

Voting via VP Choice Awards Facebook

VP Choice Awards made the voting more fun and interactive this year. Facebook reels featuring the nominees play a big role in securing their win. VPCA set the following engagement vote counts: five votes for each reel star while one vote for each reel share. Specifically, VP Choice Awards established following mechanics:

Aside from the VP Choice Awards Facebook page, Pipol can also cast their votes through the BingoPlus Voting Portal. One just need to sign up, link their phone and log in and get the chance to show their support.

Fans are also allowed to purchase Bingo Mega Card to earn more votes and get an additional bonus of 100 if they avail more 100 cards. VPCA together with Bingo Plus set the following vote-engagement equivalence:

Becoming a real star with reel stars

Sending stars for the personalities and brands you love does not only mean voting for them but becoming a real star yourself. VP Choice Awards took this year's event to another level and used it as a platform for an advocacy. Part of the proceeds from the Facebook reels will benefit the Dialysis PH Support Group Inc.

The award-giving body encourages fans and supporters to make the stars count as they will directly support Renal Failure patient-relative support groups. VPCA invites the Pipol take part in the movement for the hope of others. They also emphasized that supporting the stars also means helping the beneficiaries.

Being on its fifth year now, VP Choice Awards continues to be at the top of its game. The most followed and engaged event for this year's event partners with more distinct organizations from the business industries, making the night more worth the wait.

VPCA recognized Spotlight Cosmetics, Amaterasu Sun Goddess, VisualEscape Graphics and Design, and Eplayment as this year's major sponsors. In addition, the award-giving body also expressed its gratitude to other sponsors, namely, J&T Express, Variahealth, Johnrev Skinceuticals and Sumarni Aesthetics.

Meanwhile, Horizon Digital Management and Tangere App serve as this year's Collaborators. To ensure the news get to more Pipol, VP Choice Awards partnered with The Philippine Star, Mindanao Daily News, BusinessWeek, Pilipino Mirror and LionhearTV. Moreover, Gizguide serves as this year's Tech Expert partner.