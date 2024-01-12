Veteran Maltese Nurse Files Legal Action Against Allegedly Unqualified Filipino Colleague

Denis Tanti, a seasoned Maltese nurse with half a century of experience under his belt, has taken a Filipino colleague to court, alleging that she is not qualified to practice the profession. The accused, a woman from the Philippines, purportedly holds a BSc in Nursing from De Los Santos College in Quezon City, yet allegedly failed to pass the nursing licensure examination in her home country—a prerequisite for practicing nursing there.

Discrepancy in Registration

According to Tanti, practicing nursing in the Philippines without a license could lead to severe penalties, including fines or even imprisonment. However, in Malta, the woman was registered under Level 1 of the Nurses Register and granted the necessary license to work. Tanti opposes this as he believes it infringes on the Health Professions Act, which stipulates that one cannot practice nursing in Malta without being a Maltese or European citizen, or otherwise authorized to work within the country.

Unresolved Allegations

Tanti’s legal action comes on the heels of unsuccessful attempts to have the woman’s name removed from the local register, including a judicial protest he filed. He had previously contacted the Council of Nurses and Midwives, which pledged to review the allegations and take necessary action. To date, however, there has been no resolution to the issue.

Public Trust in the Balance

Tanti’s legal proceedings aim to have the woman’s name expunged from the Maltese register and her license revoked. He contends that the public trust in the nursing profession is at risk, given the situation. The application, signed by lawyer Ann Marie Mangion, was filed in the First Hall Civil Court, marking another chapter in this ongoing saga.