en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

Veteran Maltese Nurse Files Legal Action Against Allegedly Unqualified Filipino Colleague

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:49 pm EST
Veteran Maltese Nurse Files Legal Action Against Allegedly Unqualified Filipino Colleague

Denis Tanti, a seasoned Maltese nurse with half a century of experience under his belt, has taken a Filipino colleague to court, alleging that she is not qualified to practice the profession. The accused, a woman from the Philippines, purportedly holds a BSc in Nursing from De Los Santos College in Quezon City, yet allegedly failed to pass the nursing licensure examination in her home country—a prerequisite for practicing nursing there.

Discrepancy in Registration

According to Tanti, practicing nursing in the Philippines without a license could lead to severe penalties, including fines or even imprisonment. However, in Malta, the woman was registered under Level 1 of the Nurses Register and granted the necessary license to work. Tanti opposes this as he believes it infringes on the Health Professions Act, which stipulates that one cannot practice nursing in Malta without being a Maltese or European citizen, or otherwise authorized to work within the country.

Unresolved Allegations

Tanti’s legal action comes on the heels of unsuccessful attempts to have the woman’s name removed from the local register, including a judicial protest he filed. He had previously contacted the Council of Nurses and Midwives, which pledged to review the allegations and take necessary action. To date, however, there has been no resolution to the issue.

Public Trust in the Balance

Tanti’s legal proceedings aim to have the woman’s name expunged from the Maltese register and her license revoked. He contends that the public trust in the nursing profession is at risk, given the situation. The application, signed by lawyer Ann Marie Mangion, was filed in the First Hall Civil Court, marking another chapter in this ongoing saga.

0
Law Malta Philippines
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Law

See more
7 mins ago
RCMP Apprehends One, Continues Manhunt for Another Following Firearm Incident
In a significant law enforcement operation in New Brunswick, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has apprehended Joshua Ryan Gibson, 28, following a firearm incident in Lawrence Station. Yet, the manhunt for another suspect, Ronald McLaughlin, 33, continues unabatedly. Categorized as armed and dangerous, McLaughlin is the subject of a public safety notice that urges
RCMP Apprehends One, Continues Manhunt for Another Following Firearm Incident
Pepsi Violated Collective Bargaining Agreement, Rules Arbitrator
22 mins ago
Pepsi Violated Collective Bargaining Agreement, Rules Arbitrator
Sills & Betteridge LLP: A Steep Ascent in UK Legal Rankings Amid Commitment to Gender Diversity
31 mins ago
Sills & Betteridge LLP: A Steep Ascent in UK Legal Rankings Amid Commitment to Gender Diversity
Dramatic Arrest in Downtown Austin: U.S. Marshals Detain Wanted Man
15 mins ago
Dramatic Arrest in Downtown Austin: U.S. Marshals Detain Wanted Man
Harris County Attorney Challenges TCEQ's Permit Approval for Concrete Batch Plant
15 mins ago
Harris County Attorney Challenges TCEQ's Permit Approval for Concrete Batch Plant
AIG Owohunwa Stresses Legal Compliance in Police Detentions
21 mins ago
AIG Owohunwa Stresses Legal Compliance in Police Detentions
Latest Headlines
World News
Former Suriname President Bouterse Defies Sentence for 1982 Killings
11 seconds
Former Suriname President Bouterse Defies Sentence for 1982 Killings
Mpumalanga's Political Landscape: A Tale of Rising Discontent and New Directions
1 min
Mpumalanga's Political Landscape: A Tale of Rising Discontent and New Directions
Cosatu President Zingiswa Losi Advocates for Continued ANC Support
1 min
Cosatu President Zingiswa Losi Advocates for Continued ANC Support
African National Congress Prepares for 112th Anniversary: A Look at the Past, a Gaze at the Future
3 mins
African National Congress Prepares for 112th Anniversary: A Look at the Past, a Gaze at the Future
High-Profile Actors Echo South Africa's Genocide Accusations Against Israel
3 mins
High-Profile Actors Echo South Africa's Genocide Accusations Against Israel
Big White Ski Resort Halts Operations Amid Extreme Cold Weather
3 mins
Big White Ski Resort Halts Operations Amid Extreme Cold Weather
Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital on the Brink of a Humanitarian Crisis
4 mins
Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital on the Brink of a Humanitarian Crisis
Embattled Narasapuram MP Raghu Ramakrishnam Raju to Visit Constituency
5 mins
Embattled Narasapuram MP Raghu Ramakrishnam Raju to Visit Constituency
Medicare Policy's Unintended Impact on Minority Health Outcomes
5 mins
Medicare Policy's Unintended Impact on Minority Health Outcomes
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
37 mins
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
39 mins
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
4 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
7 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
7 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app