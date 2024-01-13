Valeen Montenegro of ‘Bubble Gang’ Ties the Knot with Riel Manuel

Valeen Montenegro, a star of ‘Bubble Gang,’ the Philippines’ most enduring comedy gag show, exchanged vows with her non-showbiz fiance, Riel Manuel, in Makati on January 12. The nuptial festivities were shared by attendees on social media, adding to the escalating online excitement around the event. ‘Bubble Gang’ co-stars also joined the virtual celebration, offering glimpses of Montenegro’s significant day on their Instagram accounts.

The Wedding Celebration

Montenegro, dressed in an off-shoulder serpentina gown, and Manuel, looking suave in a black suit, tied the knot in a church ceremony at Sanctuario de San Antonio Parish in Forbes Park, Makati City. The wedding reception was held at the Manila Peninsula Hotel. The actress-comedian shared sneak peeks of their wedding, from preparations to the reception and after-party, on her Instagram Stories.

Co-Stars Extend Wishes

Ashley Rivera, a fellow ‘Bubble Gang’ member, uploaded a photograph of Montenegro and Manuel at the altar with the caption ‘Mabuhay ang bagong kasal.’ Chariz Solomon shared a video of the couple exchanging kisses post-ceremony, alongside a group photo which included Michael V, Lovely Abella, and other co-stars. Several celebrities, including Mavy Legaspi, Carla Abellana, and Ina Feleo, extended their well-wishes to the newlyweds via their respective Instagram pages, adding to the joyous occasion.

A Journey to Remember

Montenegro and Manuel’s relationship, which began in 2018, led to a romantic engagement announcement in November 2022. Manuel, who works in the advertising industry as a director of photography, has now become part of the showbiz fraternity through his marriage with Montenegro. The actress expressed her excitement about the marriage and shared details about their relationship, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.