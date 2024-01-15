en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

USAID and PHLPost Join Forces to Boost E-Commerce Capabilities

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:21 am EST
USAID and PHLPost Join Forces to Boost E-Commerce Capabilities

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in the Philippines is teaming up with the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) to bolster its e-commerce capabilities. This initiative, known as the Strengthening Private Enterprises for the Digital Economy (Speed) Activity, is slated to enhance PHLPost’s digitalization roadmap, a crucial component of its modernization efforts.

Transforming PHLPost’s Logistics Services

The collaboration aims not only to help PHLPost cope with the digital era but also to expand its logistics services to accommodate e-commerce. By doing so, it is expected to benefit Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and the agricultural sector substantially. The Postmaster General of PHLPost, Luis Carlos, emphasized the project’s potential to streamline delivery efficiency. This efficiency gain is achievable with the establishment of Barangay Postal Stations, the application of a new alphanumeric Zip Code system, and the rollout of a Real Time Visibility system for mail operations.

USAID Speed’s Technical Support

USAID Speed’s contribution to the partnership extends beyond mere financial support. It will review PHLPost’s strategic plans, engage in stakeholder dialogues, evaluate existing IT systems, provide advice on IT procurement, and assist in cross-border e-commerce capabilities. This comprehensive technical assistance is in line with the World Customs Organization (WCO) and Universal Postal Union (UPU) 2023 Cooperation Agreement’s objectives. These objectives focus on facilitating safe, secure, and efficient global trade in the digital era.

Bringing E-commerce to Rural Areas

The initiative underscores PHLPost’s pivotal role in bringing e-commerce to rural areas. This development will empower SMEs to reach new markets and participate in the digital economy. The partnership between USAID and PHLPost signifies a shared commitment to digital transformation, particularly in the realm of e-commerce, and it illustrates the potential of collaborations between international agencies and local corporations to drive progress and innovation.

0
Agriculture Business Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
36 seconds ago
Floods in Malawi's Dowa Central Constituency: A Tale of Destruction and Despair
On a rain-swept day in Malawi’s Dowa Central Constituency, the heavens opened, and life as the locals knew it ceased to exist. Torrential rains have claimed three lives and wreaked havoc on the infrastructure, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake. Roads and bridges, including a vital stretch of the M5 highway, were swept
Floods in Malawi's Dowa Central Constituency: A Tale of Destruction and Despair
Winter Fishing Auction at Dali Lake: A Tradition of Prosperity
44 mins ago
Winter Fishing Auction at Dali Lake: A Tradition of Prosperity
Genetically Modified Crops in Africa: A Threat or Opportunity?
44 mins ago
Genetically Modified Crops in Africa: A Threat or Opportunity?
Agamon Hula Lake Park: 20 Years of Ecological Restoration and Bird Conservation
16 mins ago
Agamon Hula Lake Park: 20 Years of Ecological Restoration and Bird Conservation
Izmir Municipality Extends Eco-Friendly Certification to Seedling and Sapling Producers
41 mins ago
Izmir Municipality Extends Eco-Friendly Certification to Seedling and Sapling Producers
Braving the Cold: A Tale of Animal Welfare at Luvin Arms Sanctuary
41 mins ago
Braving the Cold: A Tale of Animal Welfare at Luvin Arms Sanctuary
Latest Headlines
World News
Scottish Lorry Driver's Fatal Pulmonary Embolism: Missed Thrombosis Prevention Questioned
29 seconds
Scottish Lorry Driver's Fatal Pulmonary Embolism: Missed Thrombosis Prevention Questioned
Health NZ West Coast's Plans to Revive Reefton's Health Services Met With Skepticism
41 seconds
Health NZ West Coast's Plans to Revive Reefton's Health Services Met With Skepticism
Iloilo City Fights Child Malnutrition with New Nutrition Center
47 seconds
Iloilo City Fights Child Malnutrition with New Nutrition Center
Catholic Bishops of Nigeria Speak Out Against Corruption and Violence
56 seconds
Catholic Bishops of Nigeria Speak Out Against Corruption and Violence
Stefanos Tsitsipas Triumphs over Zizou Bergs in Australian Open First Round
1 min
Stefanos Tsitsipas Triumphs over Zizou Bergs in Australian Open First Round
AARP New Hampshire's Valentine's Day Treat: A Virtual Paint and Sip for Caregivers
1 min
AARP New Hampshire's Valentine's Day Treat: A Virtual Paint and Sip for Caregivers
Uganda Set to Host the 19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit
2 mins
Uganda Set to Host the 19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit
2024 US Presidential Election: A Potential Rematch and a Packed Calendar
3 mins
2024 US Presidential Election: A Potential Rematch and a Packed Calendar
India Honours Its Protectors on 76th Army Day, Declares 2024 'Year of Technology Absorption'
4 mins
India Honours Its Protectors on 76th Army Day, Declares 2024 'Year of Technology Absorption'
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app