Unwavering Support Amid Tragedy: VP Duterte Visits Monkayo Landslide Victims

On a somber Saturday afternoon, Vice President Sara Duterte made a heartfelt visit to Monkayo, Davao de Oro, to offer solace and support to the grieving families who bore the brunt of a devastating landslide in Barangay Mount Diwata. The calamity, which transpired on a fateful Thursday, claimed 11 lives, leaving the community in shock and sorrow.

Compassionate Assistance Amid Tragedy

During her visit, Duterte demonstrated the government's commitment to the affected families, providing them with sacks of rice and cash assistance. Reflecting on the tragic event, she noted that this aid would be supplemented by the local government, ensuring that no family suffers the aftermath alone. Engaging personally with each family, Duterte sought to understand their experiences, their struggles, and their needs in the wake of the catastrophe.

One of the primary concerns raised by the bereaved families was the dire need for housing. Duterte, empathizing with their plight, pledged to coordinate with the local government to address this issue through Monkayo's housing programs. The Vice President's commitment underscored her dedication to not only providing immediate relief but also ensuring long-term solutions for the victims.

Relief Operations and Disaster Preparedness

The Office of the Vice President's Davao Satellite office is actively involved in relief operations, extending aid to thousands of families affected by the ongoing flooding and landslides across the Davao region. Recognizing the broader impact of such disasters, Duterte acknowledged the similar incidents in Davao City, where landslides have also claimed lives. She emphasized the critical importance of following local government orders during disasters, advocating for preemptive evacuation in hazard-prone areas, and strict adherence to the instructions of local disaster risk reduction and management teams.

Concluding her visit, Duterte stressed the necessity for municipal disaster risk reduction and management councils to maintain accurate mapping of areas prone to flooding and landslides. This measure, she affirmed, would enable better management of such calamities, potentially saving lives and mitigating damage.