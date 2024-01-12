en English
Education

University of the Philippines Diliman to Offer Course on Taylor Swift

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:51 pm EST
In a move that resonates with the interests of its students and aligns with the current cultural zeitgeist, the University of the Philippines Diliman (UP Diliman) has announced it will offer a course dedicated to the works of American pop music icon, Taylor Swift. The inclusion of this new academic offering in its curriculum not only underscores UP Diliman’s commitment to providing diverse and modern educational programs but also highlights the profound influence of popular culture in shaping educational curricula.

Integrating Pop Culture into Academia

UP Diliman’s new course, part of the BA Broadcast Media Arts and Studies program, will debut in the second semester of the 2023-2024 academic year. It aims to delve into the conception, construction, and performance of Taylor Swift as a female idol. The course intends to explore Swift’s influence as a public figure, examining key aspects such as class, politics, gender, race, and the pursuit of success and mobility. It will use Swift as a case study to elucidate how the media and the public perceive her, thereby offering students a critical perspective on celebrity culture.

Swift’s Impact and Influence

Swift’s music and career have left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry and society at large. With this course, UP Diliman seeks to dissect the intricacies of her journey and her impact on pop culture. The academic exploration of Swift’s music, her relationship with her fans, and her role as a cultural influencer will provide students with a unique lens to view and understand the dynamics of the entertainment industry.

Global Trend in Higher Education

The introduction of this course follows a global trend in higher education to incorporate contemporary subjects that resonate with students’ interests. Other international universities, including Stanford University, New York University, Harvard University, University of Texas, and Ghent University in Belgium, have also featured Swift-related courses in their curricula. This trend underlines the evolution of academic institutions to keep pace with societal trends and cater to the evolving interests of students.

By offering this course, UP Diliman joins the league of universities that recognize the value of integrating contemporary cultural phenomena into academic study. It’s a testament to the university’s dedication to broadening its educational offerings and providing courses that engage with students’ interests and the cultural landscape of today.

Education Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

