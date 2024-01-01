en English
Business

Unioil Declares Price Rollback on Fuel Products Effective January 2, 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:26 am EST
Unioil Declares Price Rollback on Fuel Products Effective January 2, 2024

In an affirmation of relief, Unioil, a notable petroleum products company, has declared a rollback in its fuel prices, set to take effect on January 2, 2024, at 6:00 am. The reduction, a welcomed respite for motorists, includes a P0.35 per liter decrease for Euro5 Diesel and a P0.10 per liter decrease for EuroGasoline products. This spectrum of products encompasses EuroGasoline 91, EuroGasoline 95, and EuroGasoline 97, offering a comprehensive array of choices for customers.

Price Rollback Amid Economic Fluctuations

The announcement of this price rollback comes as a beacon of hope amid the fluctuating economic circumstances. The adjustment in fuel prices, inclusive of the value-added tax (VAT), is a tangible manifestation of Unioil’s commitment to its customers and the wider public. The company’s move to reduce prices not only enhances the affordability of its products but also has potential implications for the economy at large. Lower fuel prices could spur increased consumption, providing a subtle yet significant boost to the economy.

Implications for Unioil Customers

Customers of Unioil can expect these price changes to be implemented across the company’s fuel stations starting from the stated effective time and date. The reduction in prices is set to bring about potential savings for motorists, easing the financial burden associated with fuel expenses. As such, Unioil’s price rollback is likely to be welcomed by many, particularly in the light of current economic challenges.

The Larger Picture

Unioil’s rollback in fuel prices, while a positive move for customers, also contributes to the broader narrative of economic dynamics and corporate responsibility. The company’s decision to reduce prices is an example of how businesses can play a pivotal role in mitigating the impact of economic fluctuations on consumers. This step, though seemingly a small one, could indeed pave the way for a more equitable economic landscape, where businesses and consumers share in the challenges and rewards of economic activity.

Business Energy Philippines
BNN Correspondents

