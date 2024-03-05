Unilever Philippines Strengthens Waste Reduction Efforts with Linis Ganda Renewal, Targets EPR Law Compliance

In a significant move to bolster its commitment to sustainability, Unilever Philippines has renewed its partnership with Linis Ganda, the nation's leading network of recyclers. This collaboration underscores both entities' dedication to advancing waste management practices and supporting the informal waste sector. Rondell Torres, Unilever Philippines Sustainability lead, highlighted the company's intensified efforts to divert both flexible and rigid plastic waste from landfills, aligning with upcoming Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Law requirements.

Advertisment

Expanding Reach, Enhancing Impact

Since its inception in 2012, the "Misis Walastik" program, a cornerstone of Unilever's environmental initiatives, has made substantial strides in combating plastic waste. By December 2023, the initiative successfully collected over 16.9 thousand metric tons of post-consumer flexible plastic waste. This achievement not only represents a significant diversion of materials from landfills and waterways but also marks a pivotal step towards integrating these materials back into the economy. The expansion of Linis Ganda's network into additional cities in 2024 is poised to further amplify the program's impact, reaching more communities and bolstering the country's recycling efforts.

Supporting the Informal Waste Sector

Advertisment

At the heart of this partnership lies a profound commitment to uplifting the informal waste sector. Linis Ganda, with its extensive network of waste pickers, recyclers, and junk shops, plays a crucial role in the ecosystem of waste management. By collaborating with Linis Ganda, Unilever Philippines not only ensures the efficient collection and recycling of plastic waste but also supports the livelihoods of those within this vital sector. This symbiotic relationship underscores the importance of inclusive approaches to addressing environmental challenges, recognizing the contributions of informal waste workers to achieving sustainability goals.

Aligning with Global Commitments

Unilever's global pledge to minimize package waste and promote sustainability is mirrored in its local efforts. The company's ambitious targets for 2025, including reducing the use of virgin plastic in manufacturing and ensuring that all plastic packaging is reusable, recyclable, or compostable, reflect a comprehensive approach to environmental stewardship. By increasing the use of post-consumer recycled material in its packaging and supporting the collection and processing of its plastic waste, Unilever Philippines is not only aligning with global best practices but also setting a benchmark for corporate responsibility in waste management.

This renewed partnership between Unilever Philippines and Linis Ganda symbolizes a steadfast commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility. As these efforts continue to evolve and expand, they offer a glimpse into the potential for collaborative initiatives to make a tangible difference in the fight against plastic waste. With the EPR Law on the horizon, such partnerships are more crucial than ever, paving the way for a more sustainable and inclusive future.