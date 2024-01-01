en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Philippines

Traslacion 2024: A Revered Tradition Returns Amidst Rising Anticipation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:06 am EST
Traslacion 2024: A Revered Tradition Returns Amidst Rising Anticipation

As the clock ticks towards one of the most anticipated religious events in the Philippines—the Traslacion 2024, the aura of reverence and anticipation is palpable in the air. With only a week left for the revered Black Nazarene to be brought out of Quiapo Church for its annual procession, preparations are in full swing.

Revival of an Age-Old Tradition

After a hiatus of three years, the grand procession of the Black Nazarene, fondly known as the ‘Traslacion’, is set to return in 2024. This event marks the transfer of the Black Nazarene, a life-sized, dark wooden sculpture of Jesus Christ, from the Quirino Grandstand to Quiapo Church. Believed to be miraculous by many, the Black Nazarene and its procession draw millions of devotees from across the country and even the globe.

Preparation and Anticipation

The Hijos del Nazareno, the custodians of the sacred image, are diligently ensuring that the event goes without a hitch. An array of Masses, each attracting between 1,000 to 3,000 attendees, are taking place at Quiapo Church, adding to the growing spiritual fervour. The feast day of the Black Nazarene on January 9 will witness the Traslacion procession, a spectacle expected to draw millions.

From Walk of Faith to Traslacion

It’s worth noting that the Traslacion procession was halted in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in 2023, Quiapo Church introduced a ‘Walk of Faith’ procession as a shorter alternative. This year, the Traslacion will be preceded by a vigil and programs at the Quirino Grandstand. The event will be led by Manila Archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula, signifying the return of this major religious and cultural event.

The Traslacion 2024, as reported by Jeffrey Hernaez on TV Patrol, signifies not just a religious event, but also a testament to the enduring faith and devotion of thousands of Filipinos. As the day of procession approaches, the nation watches with bated breath, ready to partake in this significant occasion.

0
Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Derick Cabrido Explores the Power of Love in Horror Cinema with 'Mallari'

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Day Gang Confrontation Turns Violent in Caloocan City

By BNN Correspondents

Bataan's Blue Zone Project: A Leap Towards a Healthier Future

By BNN Correspondents

Manhunt in Las Pinas Amid Murder Investigation, Suicides Rock Los Angeles Sheriff's Department

By BNN Correspondents

Ringing in 2024: Quezon City Families Flock to Rizal Park ...
@Philippines · 1 hour
Ringing in 2024: Quezon City Families Flock to Rizal Park ...
heart comment 0
Fireworks Light Up Skies and Health Hazards: A Tale of New Year Celebrations

By BNN Correspondents

Fireworks Light Up Skies and Health Hazards: A Tale of New Year Celebrations
Filipina Prodigy, Alex Eala, Hits New Career-High in Women’s Tennis

By Salman Khan

Filipina Prodigy, Alex Eala, Hits New Career-High in Women's Tennis
Bataan Launches the Blue Zone Project: A Pioneering Health Initiative

By BNN Correspondents

Bataan Launches the Blue Zone Project: A Pioneering Health Initiative
Department of Migrant Workers Activates Hotlines for Filipinos in Japan Following Earthquake

By BNN Correspondents

Department of Migrant Workers Activates Hotlines for Filipinos in Japan Following Earthquake
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump's Autocratic Rhetoric Resonates with Iowa Republican Caucusgoers
9 seconds
Trump's Autocratic Rhetoric Resonates with Iowa Republican Caucusgoers
South Korea and U.S. to Bolster Defense with Enhanced Extended Deterrence Regime
1 min
South Korea and U.S. to Bolster Defense with Enhanced Extended Deterrence Regime
Potential Allergic Reactions to New Diabetes Drug Tirzepatide: A Case Report
1 min
Potential Allergic Reactions to New Diabetes Drug Tirzepatide: A Case Report
Chad's Political Shift: Dr. Succes Masra Appointed as Prime Minister
2 mins
Chad's Political Shift: Dr. Succes Masra Appointed as Prime Minister
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol Commits to Major Reforms in Labor, Education, and Pension Systems
2 mins
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol Commits to Major Reforms in Labor, Education, and Pension Systems
Simple Daily Habits for Improved Hormone Health in 2024: Marina Wright’s Advice
2 mins
Simple Daily Habits for Improved Hormone Health in 2024: Marina Wright’s Advice
Kwale County Residents Challenge President Ruto's Job Creation Claims
2 mins
Kwale County Residents Challenge President Ruto's Job Creation Claims
Fiesta Bowl Showdown: Oregon Ducks Favored Over Liberty Flames
3 mins
Fiesta Bowl Showdown: Oregon Ducks Favored Over Liberty Flames
Healthy Hangover Relief: Busting Myths and Providing Alternatives
6 mins
Healthy Hangover Relief: Busting Myths and Providing Alternatives
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
10 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
28 mins
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
35 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
39 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
1 hour
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
3 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
3 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app