Traslacion 2024: A Revered Tradition Returns Amidst Rising Anticipation

As the clock ticks towards one of the most anticipated religious events in the Philippines—the Traslacion 2024, the aura of reverence and anticipation is palpable in the air. With only a week left for the revered Black Nazarene to be brought out of Quiapo Church for its annual procession, preparations are in full swing.

Revival of an Age-Old Tradition

After a hiatus of three years, the grand procession of the Black Nazarene, fondly known as the ‘Traslacion’, is set to return in 2024. This event marks the transfer of the Black Nazarene, a life-sized, dark wooden sculpture of Jesus Christ, from the Quirino Grandstand to Quiapo Church. Believed to be miraculous by many, the Black Nazarene and its procession draw millions of devotees from across the country and even the globe.

Preparation and Anticipation

The Hijos del Nazareno, the custodians of the sacred image, are diligently ensuring that the event goes without a hitch. An array of Masses, each attracting between 1,000 to 3,000 attendees, are taking place at Quiapo Church, adding to the growing spiritual fervour. The feast day of the Black Nazarene on January 9 will witness the Traslacion procession, a spectacle expected to draw millions.

From Walk of Faith to Traslacion

It’s worth noting that the Traslacion procession was halted in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in 2023, Quiapo Church introduced a ‘Walk of Faith’ procession as a shorter alternative. This year, the Traslacion will be preceded by a vigil and programs at the Quirino Grandstand. The event will be led by Manila Archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula, signifying the return of this major religious and cultural event.

The Traslacion 2024, as reported by Jeffrey Hernaez on TV Patrol, signifies not just a religious event, but also a testament to the enduring faith and devotion of thousands of Filipinos. As the day of procession approaches, the nation watches with bated breath, ready to partake in this significant occasion.