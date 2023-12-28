en English
Human Rights

Philippine Activists Push for Divorce as Human Rights Imperative

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:57 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 8:50 am EST
Philippine Activists Push for Divorce as Human Rights Imperative

In the Philippines, a Southeast Asian nation, the law paradoxically binds individuals in abusive marriages, standing alongside the Vatican as the only two places on Earth where divorce is still illegal. This prohibition, with deep historical roots, has ensnared countless individuals in unhappy and frequently violent marital relations, leaving them yearning for a way out.

One such victim is Ana, a pseudonym for a 48-year-old woman, who has been enduring domestic abuse for 19 years. Desperate to escape her abusive husband, Ana’s desire for divorce is thwarted by legal constraints. Her story, unfortunately, is not unique. It echoes the struggles of many others, like Evelyn Pologon, AJ Alfafara, and Glenford Alfuz, all victims of loveless or abusive marriages, with the law acting as an insurmountable barrier to their freedom.

The Historical Background

The divorce ban, a vestige of the Spanish colonial era, was briefly suspended during the American occupation and Japanese control. However, with the introduction of the new Civil Code in 1950, the ban was reinstated. The current legal framework allows couples to seek legal separation or annulment, both of which are complex, expensive, and largely inaccessible, especially for the poor. The case of Stella Sibonga, who filed for annulment in 2013 and remains married after a decade and significant financial expenses, is an apt illustration of this dilemma.

Activists like Maviv Millora of the Divorce Pilipinas Coalition are fervently advocating for legislative change. Their efforts are beginning to bear fruit as new legislation makes its way through Congress. The lack of divorce not only confines people in abusive relationships but also significantly impacts custody of children and financial rights. A 2022 government survey revealed a sobering statistic: 17.5% of Filipino women have experienced some form of domestic violence, with husbands being the primary perpetrators in half of these cases. The fight for legalizing divorce, therefore, is seen as a fight for basic human rights and a crucial step towards liberation from oppressive marital bonds.

