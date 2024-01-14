Transforming a Home into a Library: The Story of Hernando Guanlao’s Reading Club 2000

In the heart of Makati City, Philippines, a house stands like no other. But it’s not for its architectural prowess that it’s renowned, rather for the rich trove of knowledge it harbors. This is the residence of 72-year-old Hernando Guanlao, affectionately known as Mang Nanie, a former accountant and political strategist, now hailed as the guardian of a community treasure: The Reading Club 2000.

From Modest Beginnings to a Beacon of Knowledge

The unorthodox library, which began its journey in the year 2000, was a dream that took root with a humble collection of just 50 books. In the two decades since its inception, the collection has burgeoned, thanks to the generous donations of locals and bibliophiles from afar. Today, the library is a labyrinth of towering shelves brimming with textbooks, encyclopedias, novels, and magazines, all free for the taking with no borrowing limits imposed.

A Labor of Love Amidst Financial Struggles

Despite grappling with financial challenges, including a period when Guanlao was broke and responsible for feeding three children, his late wife stood steadfast by his side, endorsing his endeavor to serve the community through the library. This labor of love, born of a man’s unwavering dedication to literacy and community service, has been a beacon of hope and enlightenment for its patrons.

Extending the Reach of Knowledge and Kindness

Guanlao’s commitment to community service, however, extends beyond the confines of Reading Club 2000. He also conducts feeding programs around Makati, funded by international benefactors, distributing nutrition alongside knowledge. His influence extends further still, as he ships books to remote barrios and lends his expertise to establish public libraries in other communities. It’s a testament to the far-reaching impact of his humble initiative.

In the narrative of Hernando Guanlao’s life, the shared belief that the unrestricted sharing of knowledge enriches lives has not only brought him personal fulfillment but has also illuminated the lives of the less fortunate. His story is an affirmation of the transformative power of community service and the profound impact one individual can make. Indeed, Mang Nanie and his Reading Club 2000 stand as symbols of hope and intellectual empowerment, reminding us all of the power of a good book and the enduring spirit of community service.