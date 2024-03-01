Tony Blair Institute Partners with SEARCA to Boost Agriculture, Climate Resilience in Philippines

LOS BAÑOS, Laguna: The Tony Blair Institute (TBI) for Global Change has sought advice from the Southeast Asian Regional Center for Graduate Study and Research in Agriculture (Searca) to enhance the agriculture sector, focusing on climate resilience and food security. The collaboration was initiated during a visit by TBI, led by senior adviser Grant Merrick and Tina del Rosario, manager for TBI Philippines, Asia-Pacific Advisory, to Searca. This partnership aims to leverage both organizations' strengths to tackle pressing agricultural challenges in the Philippines and beyond.

Exploring Areas of Collaboration

During the visit, Searca presented various initiatives and projects that align with TBI's objectives, such as the Seed Fund for Research and Training, the Regional Professorial Chair Grants, and the Grants for Research towards Agricultural Innovative Solutions (Grains). These programs aim to support researchers, scientists, and entrepreneurs in developing innovative solutions for the agriculture sector. Additionally, Searca introduced the FLEx PHD competition, a hackathon promoting mobile applications that guide consumers in making informed food choices, showcasing their commitment to sustainable and healthy food systems.

Innovative Technologies and Roadmaps

Highlighted during the discussions were several innovative technologies and industry roadmaps developed by Searca, such as bioplastic films from shrimp waste materials and an edible coating for mangoes. These innovations demonstrate the potential for agricultural technology to address food security and sustainability challenges. Furthermore, Searca's roadmap development projects, including the Philippine coconut and calamansi industry roadmaps and the Myanmar pulses roadmap, were presented to TBI, illustrating the center's strategic approach to enhancing the agriculture sector's resilience and productivity.

Enhancing Capacity and Building Partnerships

Searca also shared its capacity-building and institutional development assistance projects, like the Leveling-up Philippine Higher Education Institutions in Agriculture, Fisheries, and Natural Resources (Leveluphei Afar) and the Southeast Asian University Consortium for Graduate Education in Agriculture and Natural Resources (UC). These initiatives aim to improve the competitiveness of higher education institutions and foster collaboration among key stakeholders in the agriculture sector. The meeting concluded with a discussion on carbon neutrality initiatives, including the Carbon Wise Rice Information Management System and the Rice Straw Biogas Hub, highlighting Searca's commitment to sustainable agriculture practices.

The partnership between TBI and Searca underscores the importance of collaboration in addressing the challenges posed by climate change to the agriculture sector. By combining their expertise and resources, both organizations aim to promote innovative solutions that enhance food security, support sustainable agricultural practices, and contribute to the overall resilience of the agriculture sector in the Philippines and the region.