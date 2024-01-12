Toni Gonzaga to Star in ‘My Sassy Girl’ Remake and Welcomes Second Child

In a stirring blend of personal achievement and cinematic nostalgia, esteemed Filipina actress Toni Gonzaga is poised to take center stage in the Philippine adaptation of the beloved 2001 film ‘My Sassy Girl.’ The announcement came with an air of excitement, as Gonzaga herself took to Instagram, expressing her elation with the words, ‘dream come true.’

From Korean Screens to Philippine Hearts

Originally a South Korean blockbuster, ‘My Sassy Girl’ will now find a new home in the Philippines, two decades after its initial release. Gonzaga will share the spotlight with actor Pepe Herrera, under the directorial prowess of Fifth Solomon. The film is set to premiere in cinemas nationwide on January 31, with the official trailer soon to be unveiled by Viva Films. The opportunity is not lost on Gonzaga, who views the chance to portray the titular character as an immense blessing.

A Personal Milestone Amidst Professional Triumphs

In an equally heartwarming personal revelation, Gonzaga shared the joyous news of the birth of her daughter, Paulina Celestine, affectionately nicknamed ‘Polly.’ This intimate moment, shared on Instagram, offered a tender glimpse into Gonzaga’s experience at the hospital. Polly, the second child for Gonzaga and her husband, director Paul Soriano, arrived as the perfect gift, referred to by the actress as her ‘greatest reward’ and ‘new best friend.’

A Growing Family Framed by Love

Paul Soriano announced that baby Paulina was born at 2:05 p.m., weighing a healthy 6.8 lbs and both mother and daughter are doing well. The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, is also blessed with a six-year-old son named Seve. The news of Gonzaga’s second pregnancy was shared through a touching video from a baby shower back in June 4, orchestrated by her close friends.