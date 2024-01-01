en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Philippines

Tippy Dos Santos Expresses Gratitude and Grief for Late Mother

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 6:02 pm EST
Tippy Dos Santos Expresses Gratitude and Grief for Late Mother

In a deeply moving Instagram post, Filipina singer-actress Tippy Dos Santos has expressed her heartfelt gratitude to all who offered condolences following the tragic death of her mother, Happy Dos Santos. The beloved matriarch died on December 30, following a severe vehicular accident in Seoul, South Korea, on December 27.

Tippy’s Profound Grief and Gratitude

Tippy, amidst her profound grief, took to social media to communicate her thanks for the overwhelming support her family has received during their time of loss. She acknowledged the outpouring of sympathy, noting that while her family is unable to respond to each individual, they deeply appreciate and feel the love extended to them.

The Tragic Accident

Tippy disclosed details about the accident that took her mother’s life and left her father, John, recovering from his injuries. The accident occurred in Seoul, South Korea, when Tippy’s parents were together in a vehicle that met with an unfortunate mishap. Happy Dos Santos, at the age of 58, succumbed to her injuries three days after the accident.

Request for Understanding and Prayers

In the same post, Tippy also requested understanding from the public as her family continues to grapple with the tragic event. She appealed for everyone to keep her mother in their prayers and memories, emphasizing the care, love, light, and happiness that Happy Dos Santos brought into their lives and the importance of remembering her legacy.

As the singer-actress and her family adapt to life without their beloved matriarch, they continue to cherish the love and light that Happy Dos Santos left behind, a legacy that will live on in their hearts and memories.

0
Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Philippines' Bataan Launches Blue Zone Project to Boost Life Expectancy

By BNN Correspondents

Financial Expert Advises on Wise Use of 'Aguinaldo' for a Prosperous New Year

By BNN Correspondents

ABS-CBN's Sagip Kapamilya Spreads Christmas Joy Among Indigenous Kankanaey Community

By BNN Correspondents

New Year Babies: A Dip in Manila, A Surge in Boston and Indiana

By BNN Correspondents

Filipino Families Say Goodbye to Holidays at Quezon Memorial Circle ...
@Holiday · 1 hour
Filipino Families Say Goodbye to Holidays at Quezon Memorial Circle ...
heart comment 0
Murder Mystery Unfolds in Las Pinas City: An Ongoing Investigation

By BNN Correspondents

Murder Mystery Unfolds in Las Pinas City: An Ongoing Investigation
Suspected Homicide in Las Pinas City: Man’s Body Found in Creek

By BNN Correspondents

Suspected Homicide in Las Pinas City: Man's Body Found in Creek
Fireworks-Related Injuries Rise in Bicol Region During New Year Celebrations

By BNN Correspondents

Fireworks-Related Injuries Rise in Bicol Region During New Year Celebrations
Philippines’ CHED Discontinues Senior High School Program in State and Local Universities

By BNN Correspondents

Philippines' CHED Discontinues Senior High School Program in State and Local Universities
Latest Headlines
World News
John Howard's Intervention in Carbon Trading Scheme: A Glimpse into Australia's 2003 Cabinet Papers
20 seconds
John Howard's Intervention in Carbon Trading Scheme: A Glimpse into Australia's 2003 Cabinet Papers
Italian MP Emanuele Pozzolo in the Eye of the Storm Following Gun Incident at New Year's Eve Party
5 mins
Italian MP Emanuele Pozzolo in the Eye of the Storm Following Gun Incident at New Year's Eve Party
Brooke Burke's Wellness Plan 2024: Meditation, Sleep, Diet, and 'Mindful Mondays'
5 mins
Brooke Burke's Wellness Plan 2024: Meditation, Sleep, Diet, and 'Mindful Mondays'
Toxic Positivity in the Workplace: A Detriment to Employee Well-being
5 mins
Toxic Positivity in the Workplace: A Detriment to Employee Well-being
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Crucible of Change and Challenge
9 mins
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Crucible of Change and Challenge
2024: A Pivotal Year for Australian Political Leaders Albanese and Dutton
13 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year for Australian Political Leaders Albanese and Dutton
From Ethics to Health: A Woman's Journey Across Dietary Landscapes
15 mins
From Ethics to Health: A Woman's Journey Across Dietary Landscapes
Strabismus: Understanding the Vision Disorder Common in Children
16 mins
Strabismus: Understanding the Vision Disorder Common in Children
Klopp's Clarion Call for Greater Fan Support as Liverpool Tops Premier League
16 mins
Klopp's Clarion Call for Greater Fan Support as Liverpool Tops Premier League
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
21 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
2 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
2 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
2 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
3 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
3 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app