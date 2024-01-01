Tippy Dos Santos Expresses Gratitude and Grief for Late Mother

In a deeply moving Instagram post, Filipina singer-actress Tippy Dos Santos has expressed her heartfelt gratitude to all who offered condolences following the tragic death of her mother, Happy Dos Santos. The beloved matriarch died on December 30, following a severe vehicular accident in Seoul, South Korea, on December 27.

Tippy’s Profound Grief and Gratitude

Tippy, amidst her profound grief, took to social media to communicate her thanks for the overwhelming support her family has received during their time of loss. She acknowledged the outpouring of sympathy, noting that while her family is unable to respond to each individual, they deeply appreciate and feel the love extended to them.

The Tragic Accident

Tippy disclosed details about the accident that took her mother’s life and left her father, John, recovering from his injuries. The accident occurred in Seoul, South Korea, when Tippy’s parents were together in a vehicle that met with an unfortunate mishap. Happy Dos Santos, at the age of 58, succumbed to her injuries three days after the accident.

Request for Understanding and Prayers

In the same post, Tippy also requested understanding from the public as her family continues to grapple with the tragic event. She appealed for everyone to keep her mother in their prayers and memories, emphasizing the care, love, light, and happiness that Happy Dos Santos brought into their lives and the importance of remembering her legacy.

As the singer-actress and her family adapt to life without their beloved matriarch, they continue to cherish the love and light that Happy Dos Santos left behind, a legacy that will live on in their hearts and memories.