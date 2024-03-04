Timezone Marquee Mall's Grand Reopening: A New Haven for Family Entertainment in Pampanga

In an exciting development for entertainment enthusiasts, Timezone has officially reopened its doors at Marquee Mall in Angeles City, Pampanga. This revamped venue, now located on the third level, has expanded its space to a vast 915 square meters, promising an unparalleled entertainment experience for visitors of all ages. Timezone Philippines President and General Manager Raffy Prats Jr. highlighted that the new Timezone Marquee Mall is designed to be the quintessential family entertainment center, offering top-notch games and attractions.

Unrivaled Entertainment Experience

The enhanced Timezone Marquee Mall sets itself apart by offering an extensive range of games that cater to diverse preferences. From social bowling alleys to immersive VR experiences like Magic UFO, Halo Firestorm Raven, and music and party rooms, the venue ensures there's something for everyone. Notably, the Panther Revolution photo booth adds a unique touch, enabling guests to capture memories of their fun-filled visit.

While Timezone Marquee Mall is positioned as a family entertainment hotspot, its appeal extends far beyond. Office workers, professionals, students, and transient locals from the region are drawn to the venue for its varied entertainment options. This broad appeal is part of Timezone's strategy to create a versatile entertainment environment that caters to the needs and interests of a wide demographic.

A Commitment to Quality Entertainment

Raffy Prats Jr. emphasizes that the revamped Timezone Marquee Mall delivers the best in genre games and attractions, aiming to provide guests with a memorable and enjoyable experience. The commitment to quality entertainment is evident in the careful selection of attractions and the meticulous design of the space, ensuring that Timezone remains a top destination for leisure and fun in Pampanga.

As Timezone Marquee Mall opens its doors to the public once again, it stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of shared entertainment experiences. In a world where digital interactions often dominate, the physical space of Timezone offers a refreshing opportunity for friends and family to connect, play, and create lasting memories together. This reopening not only revitalizes the local entertainment landscape but also reinforces Timezone's position as a leader in providing dynamic and inclusive entertainment options for people of all ages.