TikTok's Role in Propelling OPM Hits: Lola Amour, Denise Julia, TONEEJAY, Maki Shine at 'TikTok Rising' Event

MANILA, Philippines -- The first-ever "TikTok Rising" event, held at Apotheka Manila on February 28, became a testament to the pivotal role of TikTok in elevating the Original Pinoy Music (OPM) scene. Rising stars Lola Amour, Denise Julia, TONEEJAY, and Maki, who have seen their music gain significant traction on the platform, headlined the concert, celebrating their newfound success and the vibrant future of OPM.

Advertisment

Breaking Boundaries with TikTok

During a press conference before their performances, the artists shared heartfelt stories about their journeys to recognition. Maki, touched by the viral success of his track "Saan," expressed profound gratitude for the platform's role in connecting him with a broader audience. Similarly, TONEEJAY recounted his initial struggles and the eventual triumph with his hit "711," emphasizing TikTok's unmatched ability to reach potential fans. Denise Julia highlighted the platform's impact on her career and identity as an artist, attributing her growth to the supportive TikTok community.

From Viral Hits to Mainstream Success

Advertisment

Lola Amour's journey, marked by moments of doubt, found a resurgence of hope through viral success on TikTok, particularly with tracks like "Raining in Manila" and "Fallen." Their participation in Coldplay's concert in the Philippines, where they performed to an audience of 55,000, underscored the transformative power of viral recognition. The event also showcased the talents of other artists like Nameless Kids and Janine Teñoso, further proving TikTok's efficacy in spotlighting emerging talent.

The Future of OPM on TikTok

Christo Putra, TikTok Artist Services' product strategy lead for Southeast Asia, reiterated the platform's commitment to nurturing a diverse and vibrant music community. With the success of the "TikTok Rising" campaign, the future looks promising for OPM artists seeking to break through the noise and connect with audiences on a global scale. As these artists prepare for upcoming shows and releases, the impact of TikTok on their careers is undeniable, marking a new era in the evolution of OPM.