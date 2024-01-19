Thousands of Devotees Participate in Traslacion of Santo Niño de Cebu; Sinulog Festival Preparations Underway

In a grand display of faith and devotion, over 15,000 devotees took part in the traslacion of the image of Santo Niño de Cebu from Mandaue City to Lapu-Lapu. This religious procession, transferring the revered image from one place to another, is a prelude to the much-anticipated Sinulog Festival, scheduled to take place on Sunday.

The Santo Niño de Cebu Traslacion

The traslacion is a traditional practice that underscores the deep-rooted devotion of the Filipino Catholic community. It plays a significant role in the Fiesta Señor 2024, a religious event held in Cebu City. With the Penitential Walk with Mary foot procession and a carefully planned route, the traslacion captivates the hearts of the faithful and prepares them for the upcoming festival.

Sinulog Festival: A Cultural and Religious Spectacle

The Sinulog Festival is a significant cultural and religious event in Cebu, Philippines. It honors the Santo Niño, or the Child Jesus, with vibrant parades, traditional dances, and elaborate costumes. Every year, the festival attracts thousands of participants and spectators, making it a highlight of the Filipino cultural calendar.

Preparations for Sinulog Festival Underway

Preparations for the Sinulog Festival are in full swing. As part of the festivities, the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe has left the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu for the traslacion to the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Mandaue City. The procession, accompanied by the fervent prayers of the devotees, marks the beginning of a series of activities leading up to the festival.