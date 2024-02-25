The Quest for Sainthood: The Diocese of Pasig Advocates for Laureana 'Ka Luring' Franco's Beatification

In a move that has stirred the hearts of many within the Catholic community, the Diocese of Pasig has recently embarked on a spiritual journey, one that seeks to honor the life and virtues of Laureana 'Ka Luring' Franco, a catechist whose dedication to faith and service has left an indelible mark on the lives of countless individuals. The diocese, under the guidance of Bishop Mylo Hubert Vergara, has officially initiated the Cause of Beatification and Canonization for Franco, calling upon the faithful to contribute any relevant information that could support this cause.

A Life Dedicated to Faith and Service

Born on July 4, 1936, in Hagonoy, Taguig City, and passing away on October 17, 2011, Ka Luring's life was a testament to unwavering faith and selfless service. As a devoted member of the Legion of Mary, she spent her days teaching catechism to public school students, instilling in them the values and teachings of the Catholic faith. Her efforts did not go unnoticed; in 1990, Saint John Paul II awarded her the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice, a prestigious recognition for her contributions to the Church. Further cementing her legacy was the Mother Teresa Award she received in 2002, acknowledging her commitment to promoting peace, equality, and social justice.

The Canonization Process: A Call for Collective Participation

The path to sainthood is a meticulous one, requiring a thorough examination of the candidate's life and virtues. In this spirit, Bishop Vergara has issued a circular, urging anyone with personal knowledge or authenticated documents related to Franco's life to come forward. This collective effort underscores the communal nature of the canonization process, where the faithful play a crucial role in bringing to light the exemplary lives of potential saints.

A Legacy That Inspires

The cause of Ka Luring's beatification and canonization is not merely about recognizing her individual achievements but serves as a beacon of inspiration for the faithful. It is a reminder of the impact one person can have through acts of kindness, devotion to faith, and service to the community. As the Diocese of Pasig navigates through this spiritual journey, the story of Laureana 'Ka Luring' Franco stands as a testament to the power of living a life rooted in faith and dedicated to serving others.

For those interested in learning more about Ka Luring's life and the ongoing cause for her beatification and canonization, further details can be found here.