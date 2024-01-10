en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Philippines

The Philippines Bracing for an ‘Aging Population’ by 2030: UN Study

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:53 pm EST
The Philippines Bracing for an ‘Aging Population’ by 2030: UN Study

In a stark revelation from the United Nations’ Commission on Population and Development, the Philippines is expected to transition into an ‘aging population’ by 2030. The study forecasts that individuals aged 65 and above will comprise a minimum of 7 percent of the nation’s populace, a demographic shift that could have wide-ranging implications on social, economic, and healthcare policies.

Shaping the Future: Demographic Transition

The demarcation of an ‘aging population’ is defined by the percentage of individuals aged 65 and older within a nation’s total inhabitants. The threshold is set at 7 percent, a number the Philippines is projected to reach by 2030. This change reflects the ongoing evolution of the country’s demographic structure, a transformation deeply intertwined with global aging trends. Factors such as declining birth rates, increased longevity, and shifts in population dynamics are driving this transition not just in the Philippines but across the globe.

Implications of an Aging Population

The prospect of an aging populace carries significant implications for the Philippines, particularly regarding social security, responsible parenthood, and government policies. Adequate preparations and adjustments may be necessary to meet the unique challenges and opportunities presented by an older demographic. The impact of an aging population extends beyond individual lives, influencing national development, economic stability, and societal structures.

Sustaining Responsible Parenthood and Family Planning

Given the impending demographic shift, the importance of sustaining responsible parenthood and family planning policies is underscored. The government may need to intensify efforts to manage the demographic transition effectively, ensuring that family planning programs are accessible and comprehensive. These initiatives can help balance population dynamics and foster sustainable development, setting the stage for a future where the needs of all age groups are met with foresight and compassion.

0
Philippines Social Issues
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Philippines

See more
10 mins ago
Tragic Pedestrian Accident in Minglanilla, Cebu Raises Road Safety Concerns
A horrifying accident took place in Minglanilla, Cebu, when a delivery van hit two women attempting to cross a street, resulting in the unfortunate death of an 86-year-old woman and injuries to her companion. The incident, starkly captured in a CCTV recording, has sent shockwaves across the local community, raising pressing concerns about pedestrian safety
Tragic Pedestrian Accident in Minglanilla, Cebu Raises Road Safety Concerns
Philippines Expected to Become 'Aging Population' by 2030: UN Study
2 hours ago
Philippines Expected to Become 'Aging Population' by 2030: UN Study
Philippines Launches First All-Female Art Competition 'Sining Filipina'
2 hours ago
Philippines Launches First All-Female Art Competition 'Sining Filipina'
Family Pleads for OFW Mary Jane Veloso's Release Amid President Widodo's Philippine Visit
1 hour ago
Family Pleads for OFW Mary Jane Veloso's Release Amid President Widodo's Philippine Visit
Jeepney Operators Face Challenges Under PUV Modernization Program: LTFRB to Review Implementation
1 hour ago
Jeepney Operators Face Challenges Under PUV Modernization Program: LTFRB to Review Implementation
Group Advocating for Philippine Constitution Amendments Identified
2 hours ago
Group Advocating for Philippine Constitution Amendments Identified
Latest Headlines
World News
Perth Scorchers' Pursuit of Historic Third Championship: A Battle Against Odds
8 mins
Perth Scorchers' Pursuit of Historic Third Championship: A Battle Against Odds
Generational Shift Challenges Code of Silence Among White House Staff
8 mins
Generational Shift Challenges Code of Silence Among White House Staff
Sarah Herron's Emotional Journey Through Miscarriage and IVF
9 mins
Sarah Herron's Emotional Journey Through Miscarriage and IVF
Chris Christie Ends 2024 Presidential Bid Following Hot Mic Controversy
9 mins
Chris Christie Ends 2024 Presidential Bid Following Hot Mic Controversy
AWU State Secretary Criticizes Government Over Treatment of WA Resources Sector and Alcoa Layoffs
10 mins
AWU State Secretary Criticizes Government Over Treatment of WA Resources Sector and Alcoa Layoffs
Puka Nacua and Hallie Aiono: A Supportive Relationship in the NFL Spotlight
10 mins
Puka Nacua and Hallie Aiono: A Supportive Relationship in the NFL Spotlight
Poland's Political Landscape Transforms with Inauguration of Pro-European Government
10 mins
Poland's Political Landscape Transforms with Inauguration of Pro-European Government
Georgia Lawmakers Outline Policy Priorities for 2024
11 mins
Georgia Lawmakers Outline Policy Priorities for 2024
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid After New Hampshire Setback
11 mins
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid After New Hampshire Setback
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
2 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
3 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
4 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
4 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
8 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
8 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
10 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
12 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
12 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app