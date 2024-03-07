TFC Celebrates 30 Years with Global Filipinos: New Anthem, Star-studded Events Unveiled

TFC, The Filipino Channel, marks its 30th anniversary, a significant milestone that celebrates its enduring connection with over 10 million Filipinos worldwide. This year, the channel embarks on a series of festivities, highlighted by the launch of a special theme song, "Always at Home with You," crafted by ABS-CBN's Robert Labayen and Jonathan Manalo, and featuring a lineup of top Filipino artists. This anthem and the accompanying events underscore TFC's commitment to being a comforting presence for Filipinos globally, reinforcing a sense of community and belonging, no matter where they are.

Creating a Global Anthem

The collaboration between Labayen and Manalo, seasoned creators in the Philippine music industry, has produced an anthem that resonates with the hearts of Filipinos across the globe. The song's message, "Always at Home with You," emphasizes the concept of home not just as a place, but as a feeling of belonging and connection within the global Filipino community. The involvement of celebrated artists in the recording process, including Martin Nievera, Regine Velasquez, and Gary Valenciano, adds a layer of warmth and familiarity to the anthem, bridging distances and bringing Filipinos closer to home.

Celebrating Three Decades of Connection

ABS-CBN Global Marketing Head Pam Castillo reflects on TFC's journey, highlighting how the channel has evolved into a global family for Filipinos. Through every broadcast and event, TFC has turned foreign lands into familiar spaces, strengthening cultural connections and shared values. The 30th-anniversary campaign goes beyond entertainment, aiming to celebrate and honor the global community that TFC has helped build. The launch of "Always at Home with You" is set to be a pivotal moment in this celebration, with a lyric video premiere on March 8, followed by a BTS version featuring artist interviews on March 15, and the full music video release in April.

A Vision for the Future

As TFC looks ahead, ABS-CBN Global COO Jun Del Rosario emphasizes the channel's dedication to innovation and adaptation. In keeping with the vision of its founder, Eugenio Lopez, Jr., TFC's mission remains to serve Filipinos worldwide. This commitment to evolution ensures that the channel continues to meet the changing needs and preferences of its audience, offering the latest in news, entertainment, and more. With the 30th anniversary as a milestone, TFC reiterates its promise to be a perpetual home for global Filipinos, evolving yet always familiar.

As TFC celebrates this significant anniversary, the launch of "Always at Home with You" and the series of events planned throughout the year not only commemorate the past but also look forward to continuing to unite and serve the global Filipino community. The enduring spirit of home that TFC embodies is a testament to its mission and a beacon for the future.