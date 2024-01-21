Taylor Swift Course Sparks Academic Debate at the University of the Philippines

In a move that has sparked both intrigue and controversy, the University of the Philippines (UP) has announced a new addition to its BA Broadcast and Media Studies program: a course centered on American pop star Taylor Swift. The course aims to dissect the conception, construction, and performance of Taylor Swift as a celebrity and her far-reaching impact on class, politics, gender, race, and success fantasies.

Academic Examination of Pop Culture

The course will be guided by Cherish Aileen Brillon, a seasoned mass communications specialist, who plans to take a rigorous academic approach. The focus will not be merely on Swift's music and celebrity status, but on how these elements connect to Filipino media consumption and cultural appropriation.

Some have questioned the necessity of such a class, critiquing it as frivolous or out of place in a traditional academic setting. The course, however, aligns with global academic trends. As pointed out by proponents, similar courses exist at internationally renowned universities like New York University and Stanford. These programs, falling under the umbrella of media and cultural studies, delve into the profound influence of media on society, including the promotion of products and ideas.

The Broader Context of Media Studies

These courses are not isolated in their focus on celebrity figures. Prior academic offerings have honed in on the likes of Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, and the Beatles. The purpose of such courses is not to glorify these figures but to understand the broader implications of their influence. Media studies, as a discipline, examines the role of media in shaping public opinion, history, and cultural norms.

Insights from Studying Pop Culture Icons

Studying figures like Taylor Swift provides an opportunity to grasp contemporary media dynamics and the mechanisms of influence. Swift's career spans over a decade, during which she has navigated the evolving media landscape while maintaining a steady ascension to global stardom. Investigating Swift's trajectory can provide key insights into the interplay between media, celebrity, and society.

The addition of the Taylor Swift course at UP is not merely an academic curiosity, but a reflection of the evolving nature of education. As our world continues to be shaped by media and pop culture, the relevance of these studies becomes increasingly apparent. The discourse around the course signals a broader conversation about the nature of academia, the value of pop culture studies, and the evolving landscape of education in the 21st century.