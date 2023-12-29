Tacloban City Dismisses Case Against Drag Artist Pura Luka Vega

Drag artist Pura Luka Vega, also known as Amadeus Fernando Pagante, is breathing a sigh of relief after a legal complaint lodged against them in Tacloban City was dismissed. The complaint centered around Vega’s viral performance of the Catholic prayer ‘Ama Namin,’ remixed in a punk rock style, with Pura donning the persona of Jesus Christ. The performance, which ignited a storm of controversy on social media, was denounced by some as blasphemous and disrespectful to the Christian faith.

Controversy Surrounding the Performance

Accused of violating Article 201 of the Revised Penal Code and the Cybercrime Prevention Act, Pura faced charges of indecency and immorality. The accuser, a local pastor, claimed that Vega’s performance was a mockery and disrespect of Jesus Christ and the Christian religion. Furthermore, Vega’s controversial performance led to their declaration as persona non grata in various cities and provinces. The artist was also temporarily detained by the Manila Police District before being released on bail.

Case Dismissal in Tacloban City

Despite the widespread criticism, the City Prosecutor, Ma. Liza Miscala-Jorda, concluded that Vega’s performance bore serious literary, artistic, or scientific value. As such, it was not deemed obscene. Miscala-Jorda also noted the absence of any evidence indicating Pura had sold, exhibited, or published the contentious material. This led to a recommendation for the dismissal of the case due to insufficient probable cause.

The Aftermath of the Decision

The dismissal of the case in Tacloban City is a significant development for Vega, who is yet to face the resolution of six other cases filed against them. Their performance, while controversial, has sparked a conversation on the intersection of religion, art, and freedom of expression in the Philippines. As Vega navigates the legal challenges ahead, they expressed gratitude for the dismissal of one of the seven cases.