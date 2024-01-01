en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Philippines

Sustainability for Christmas Windfall: Expert Advice on Aguinaldo Spending

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:20 pm EST
Sustainability for Christmas Windfall: Expert Advice on Aguinaldo Spending

As the festive season recently unfolded in the Philippines, children and young adults were bestowed with a cherished holiday tradition – ‘aguinaldos’. More than mere Christmas presents, these cash bonuses are a symbol of love and blessings. But with the arrival of the New Year, the dilemma of how to judiciously utilise these funds begins to loom. To help navigate this financial conundrum, a financial expert has stepped forward, offering valuable advice to ensure the sustainable enjoyment of these aguinaldos.

Unveiling Financial Wisdom on TV Patrol

This timely advice was brought to the limelight on a segment of TV Patrol, a widely-watched local news program that aired on Monday, January 1, 2024. Johnson Manabat, a reputed journalist from the ABS-CBN Corporation, one of the leading Philippine media and entertainment companies, had the honour of presenting this crucial segment.

Transforming Aguinaldos into Sustainable Assets

The financial expert, during the TV Patrol segment, delved into the prudent ways of utilizing the aguinaldos. His counsel aimed not just at the prevention of squandering these funds but rather at transforming them into sustainable assets. His advice ranged from investing in savings accounts to capitalizing on educational opportunities, thus ensuring that the aguinaldos extend their benefits beyond the festive season.

A Culture of Financial Responsibility

By offering this guidance, the financial expert wished to instill a culture of financial responsibility among the recipients of aguinaldos. His advice resonated deeply with the viewers, serving as a reminder that the true essence of the aguinaldo tradition is not just in the act of receiving but also in the wisdom of spending.

As the New Year begins, the recipients of aguinaldos are now better equipped to make the most of their Christmas windfall. The guidance offered by the financial expert is poised to have a lasting impact, encouraging financial discipline and responsible spending among the younger generation in the Philippines.

0
Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

First Baby of 2024 Marks a Hopeful Start Amid Fewer New Year's Births

By BNN Correspondents

Reflections, Resolutions, and Anticipations: Celebrities Ring in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Philippine Stock Exchange Anticipates Six IPOs in 2024 Amid Economic Recovery

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Eve Tragedy: Stray Bullets, Fireworks Mar Celebrations in Manila

By BNN Correspondents

Bataan Embarks on the 'Blue Zone Project' to Boost Life Expectancy ...
@Health · 2 hours
Bataan Embarks on the 'Blue Zone Project' to Boost Life Expectancy ...
heart comment 0
Traslacion 2024: A Revered Tradition Returns Amidst Rising Anticipation

By BNN Correspondents

Traslacion 2024: A Revered Tradition Returns Amidst Rising Anticipation
Derick Cabrido Explores the Power of Love in Horror Cinema with ‘Mallari’

By BNN Correspondents

Derick Cabrido Explores the Power of Love in Horror Cinema with 'Mallari'
Bataan’s Blue Zone Project: A Leap Towards a Healthier Future

By BNN Correspondents

Bataan's Blue Zone Project: A Leap Towards a Healthier Future
Manhunt in Las Pinas Amid Murder Investigation, Suicides Rock Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department

By BNN Correspondents

Manhunt in Las Pinas Amid Murder Investigation, Suicides Rock Los Angeles Sheriff's Department
Latest Headlines
World News
West Bank Under Transformation: The Implications of Israeli Policies
14 seconds
West Bank Under Transformation: The Implications of Israeli Policies
Poland and Australia Advance to United Cup Quarter-Finals, Led by Swiatek and de Minaur
2 mins
Poland and Australia Advance to United Cup Quarter-Finals, Led by Swiatek and de Minaur
South Korean President Pledges Tangible Economic Recovery Amid Challenges
3 mins
South Korean President Pledges Tangible Economic Recovery Amid Challenges
The Dark Side of the Wellness Industry: Med Spas, Infections, and Regulatory Gaps
3 mins
The Dark Side of the Wellness Industry: Med Spas, Infections, and Regulatory Gaps
New Year's Babies: A Global Celebration of New Life in 2024
4 mins
New Year's Babies: A Global Celebration of New Life in 2024
South Korea and U.S. to Reinforce Defence with Extended Deterrence Regime
4 mins
South Korea and U.S. to Reinforce Defence with Extended Deterrence Regime
Democratic Republic of Congo: President Felix Tshisekedi Wins Second Term
4 mins
Democratic Republic of Congo: President Felix Tshisekedi Wins Second Term
South Korea Warns North Korea: Your Provocations Could Lead to Your Downfall
6 mins
South Korea Warns North Korea: Your Provocations Could Lead to Your Downfall
FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Inaugural Ibongetse Castel Challenge Cup
8 mins
FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Inaugural Ibongetse Castel Challenge Cup
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
29 mins
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
55 mins
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
1 hour
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
1 hour
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
2 hours
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
3 hours
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
3 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
3 hours
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app