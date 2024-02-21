Steak & Frice: Where Culinary Innovation Meets Architectural Brilliance in BGC

Imagine stepping into a place where every corner, every detail, and every dish tells a story of innovation, comfort, and style. Welcome to Steak & Frice, the latest culinary gem in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Manila, that promises more than just a meal. It's an experience meticulously crafted by the combined genius of architect Sean Dix and restaurateur Amado Forés. Opened in December, this restaurant has quickly become the talk of the town, not just for its unique food offerings but also for its striking design that blends the modern with the retro, creating a space that's both inviting and instagrammable.

A Visionary Collaboration

At the heart of Steak & Frice's charm is a partnership rooted in mutual admiration and a shared vision. Amado Forés, a restaurateur known for his innovative approach to cuisine, sought out Sean Dix, the creative mind behind the acclaimed Yardbird in Hong Kong. Forés, inspired by Dix's ability to blend functionality with style, aimed to create a dining space in Manila that would stand the test of time as a 'future classic.' The result is a restaurant that boasts meat-cleaver door handles, rounded edges, and butcher block flooring, all of which underscore Dix's attention to detail and commitment to durability and aesthetic appeal.

The Culinary Experience

Steak & Frice's menu, curated by Forés, is a testament to the idea that comfort food can be innovative and sophisticated. The signature dish, a hearty plate of steak accompanied by both fries and rice, encapsulates the fusion of global cuisines with a local twist. Beyond the main courses, the restaurant offers a range of appetizers that are anything but ordinary, designed to surprise and delight the palate. The emphasis on quality ingredients and inventive combinations ensures that each visit to Steak & Frice is a unique culinary adventure.

Designed for Comfort

What sets Steak & Frice apart in the bustling dining scene of BGC is not just its food but also its ambiance. Sean Dix's design prioritizes comfort and acoustic quality, creating an environment that encourages diners to linger. The space is warm and welcoming, with a decor that combines natural materials and local furniture production, reflecting both Dix's signature style and the tropical locale. This thoughtful design extends to the acoustics, ensuring that the restaurant remains a place where conversation flows as freely as the wine. Steak & Frice is not just a restaurant; it's a destination, inviting patrons to return time and again for its warm atmosphere, inventive cuisine, and the promise of a memorable dining experience.