SNAP-Magat Honored with Prestigious Gawad Kalasag Award

SN Aboitiz Power Magat (SNAP-Magat), a significant player in the Philippines’ renewable energy sector, has been bestowed with the esteemed 23rd National Gawad Kalasag award in the private organization category. This accolade recognizes the company’s commitment to sustainable operations, safety, disaster risk reduction, emergency preparedness, and climate change adaptation.

A Testament to Excellence

The Gawad Kalasag award is the highest national recognition for entities making remarkable contributions towards disaster risk reduction and management. With this award, SNAP-Magat’s efforts in bolstering the resilience of high-risk communities have been duly acknowledged. This is not the first time the company has been commended for its excellence. It secured the national title in the previous year, and SNAP-Benguet, its sister concern, also performed commendably in regional categories.

An Asset to the Nation

The SNAP-Magat hydroelectric power plant, possessing a nameplate capacity of 360 megawatts and a maximum capacity of 388 megawatts, is strategically positioned on the border of Isabela and Ifugao. It also includes the Maris hydro, a smaller 8.5-MW facility in Isabela. While SNAP-Magat operates the power components, the government manages the non-power components, such as dams, reservoirs, and spillways.

Upholding Humanitarian Principles

The award also underscores SNAP-Magat’s humanitarian contributions. The company has consistently demonstrated its dedication to not just providing clean energy but also ensuring that its operations do not disrupt the lives of those in surrounding communities. By actively focusing on disaster risk reduction and emergency preparedness, the organization is ensuring a safer, more sustainable future for all.