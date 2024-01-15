en English
Philippines

SMI Lauded for Support to Indigenous Communities in the Tampakan Project Area

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:47 am EST
Bong Fulong Datu Edmund Pangilan, the prominent leader of the Indigenous Peoples Mandatory Representative (IPMR) League of the Philippines and Municipal IPMR of Malungon in Sarangani, commended Sagittarius Mines Inc. (SMI) for their unwavering support in fostering the socio-economic development of indigenous cultural communities (ICCs) in the Tampakan Copper-Gold Project area. This acknowledgment took center stage during a recent event, underscoring the mining firm’s commitment to the welfare of indigenous people.

SMI’s Pioneering Support to ICCs

SMI’s assistance to the ICCs extends beyond mere financial contributions. The company has donated a vehicle to the Blaan ICCs in Malungon, Sarangani, specifically for emergency and disaster response, a gesture of humanitarian concern that has not gone unnoticed. Further, SMI’s dedication to the socio-economic upliftment of indigenous communities has reached nine other Blaan ICCs in various locations, including Tampakan, South Cotabato; Columbio, Sultan Kudarat; and Kiblawan, Davao del Sur.

Investing in Sustainable Community Projects

Highlighting SMI’s commitment to sustainability, Pangilan specifically pointed to the company’s donation of P500,000 as seed capital to the local Malabod Marketing Cooperative. This initiative aims to boost sustainable community projects within the ICCs, thereby enhancing their economic productivity and self-sufficiency. SMI’s initiatives, such as supporting IP cooperatives, are part of its obligations under the 2019 Free and Prior Informed Consent (FPIC) memorandum of agreement with the Blaan ICCs.

SMI: A Catalyst for Socio-Economic Upliftment

SMI’s ongoing support in uplifting the socio-economic status of the ICCs in the Tampakan Copper-Gold Project area is more than just fulfilling their commitments under the FPIC memorandum. It represents a conscious effort to improve the lives of indigenous communities, a testament to the company’s dedication to social responsibility. The mining firm’s commitment to the welfare of indigenous communities serves as a beacon of hope for the ICCs and a model for other corporations to emulate.

Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

