Sinulog Festival 2024: Free Rides, Spirited Events and Festival Essentials

As the vibrant Sinulog Festival springs to life in Cebu, Philippines, a free ride service has been set to ease festival-goers’ commute to the Sinulog Tent City at the South Road Properties (SRP). The shuttle buses will operate daily between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m., originating from the National Museum of the Philippines area near Plaza Independencia.

Enthralling Events at Sinulog Tent City

Part of the grand Sinulog sa Sugbo 2024 celebrations, the Sinulog Tent City is hosting an array of events. The schedule includes the awarding of the 4×4 Off-Road Challenge on January 15, a cosplay competition on January 16, and a K-Pop Dance Cover contest on January 17. The Flip Top Rappers and Singer Night on January 18 will see Cebu’s Flip Top artists and singer Range999 take the stage, followed by the San Miguel Beer Night on January 19 with performances by Juan Paasa and Scrambled Eggs.

Bingo Nights Plus and Grand Finale

The festivities continue with star-studded Bingo Nights Plus on January 20-21, wrapping up with the grand finale of the Sinulog festival. All activities begin at 6 p.m., with a variety of food and drinks available at the Tent City.

48th Sinulog de Kabankalan Festival

Meanwhile, the 48th Sinulog de Kabankalan festival in Kabankalan drew an impressive crowd of 6,000 spectators at its opening. Running for ten days, the festival will culminate on January 21 with the feast of Santo Niño. The age-old religious sadsad tradition in Kabankalan will lead the way to the feast day. One of the festival’s highlights is the Sinulog street dance and arena competition on January 21, where ten groups are expected to compete for millions of pesos worth of prizes.

Essentials for Sinulog 2024

For those planning to attend the Sinulog 2024 festival, there are five must-have items: sunglasses, a power bank, a water bottle, peppermint ointment, and sunscreen. These essentials will ensure attendees can fully enjoy the festivities, which will be centered around SM Seaside, showcasing a host of festive events including the unveiling of the AweSM Cebu Artscape.