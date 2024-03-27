Sikulo: Angela Ken, Maki, and Nhiko Sabiniano's Heartbreaking Track Hits Streaming Platforms

ABS-CBN's Tarsier Records has unveiled a new alternative pop anthem, 'Sikulo,' a collaborative effort featuring the talents of Angela Ken, Maki, and Nameless Kid's Nhiko Sabiniano. This melancholic song, now accessible on various music streaming services and accompanied by a lyrics video on Tarsier Records' YouTube channel, delves into the wearisome journey of two lovers trapped in an endless cycle of emotional turmoil. Crafted by the trio of Ken, Maki, and Sabiniano, 'Sikulo' emerges as a poignant narrative of love's complexities.

The Genesis of 'Sikulo'

The collaboration marks a significant milestone for the artists involved, building on their individual successes in the music industry. Angela Ken, known for her evocative songwriting, joins forces with Maki, whose previous single 'HBD' surpassed one million Spotify streams, and Nhiko Sabiniano, the Nameless Kid's creative force behind the hit 'Still So In Love.' Together, they explore the depth of heartache and the cyclical nature of a doomed romance through 'Sikulo'.

Behind the Music

'Sikulo' is more than just a song; it's a story woven with the threads of personal experiences and artistic expression. Angela Ken and Nhiko Sabiniano, having previously collaborated on 'Alas Diyes,' bring a unique chemistry to this project, further enriched by Maki's lyrical prowess, demonstrated in his viral hit 'Saan?,' which boasts over 65 million Spotify streams. The track's production, guided by ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo, ensures that 'Sikulo' resonates with listeners, inviting them into the intimate world of its creators.

The Impact of 'Sikulo'

As 'Sikulo' makes its way into the hearts of music enthusiasts worldwide, it highlights the evolving landscape of OPM (Original Pilipino Music). This collaboration exemplifies how artists can come together to craft narratives that speak to the universal experiences of love, loss, and the relentless search for closure. With its emotional depth and relatable lyrics, 'Sikulo' is poised to become a significant addition to the OPM genre, showcasing the talent and versatility of its creators.

The release of 'Sikulo' is more than just the unveiling of a new song; it's a testament to the power of collaboration in the music industry. By blending their unique styles and emotional insights, Angela Ken, Maki, and Nhiko Sabiniano have created a track that not only charts the exhausting voyage of two lovers but also marks an important moment in the journey of OPM towards global recognition. As 'Sikulo' finds its way onto playlists and into the lives of listeners, it stands as a reminder of the transformative power of music to connect, heal, and inspire.