Signal Jamming and Massive Security Measures Set for Manila’s Traslacion 2024

In a measure to ensure public safety during Manila’s Traslacion event, Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos confirmed the implementation of signal jamming. The decision comes as part of the city’s comprehensive security approach in preparation for the massive religious procession. The Traslacion, a ritual marking the Feast of the Black Nazarene, is set to resume after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Facilitating a Safe Traslacion Amid Pandemic

The Traslacion is a historic event in the Philippines that commemorates the transference of the 400-year-old black image of Jesus Christ from Quirino Grandstand to Quiapo Church. The procession, which had been paused for the past three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to draw around 2 million participants. The last Traslacion, which took place in 2020, saw an attendance of 3.125 million devotees.

Ensuring Safety with Signal Jamming

Signal jamming, a technique used to disrupt or prevent communication via a broadcasted signal, will be implemented as a part of the security measures. Secretary Abalos reassured the public not to panic if they are unable to reach their families and relatives during the event, as this is a standard procedure conducted annually.

A Massive Security Operation for Traslacion 2024

The Philippine National Police (PNP) announced the deployment of 15,000 police personnel, including plainclothes officers, to supplement the security operation. Over 5,600 officers are assigned specifically for the actual procession. Additionally, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), the Manila City government, the military, and the fire department are all collaborating to maintain safety and order during the event. Alongside signal jamming, a liquor and gun ban has been implemented in Manila, and the city has been declared a ‘No Fly and Sail Zone’.

The sweeping security measures for Traslacion 2024 illustrate the government’s commitment to ensuring the safe and orderly conduct of this significant religious event. As the day approaches, all eyes will be on Manila, with the hope that the Traslacion will once again be a testament to the enduring faith of the Filipino people.