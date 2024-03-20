Showtime's Historic Move: Vice Ganda Thanks ABS-CBN, GMA in Monumental Contract Signing

In a groundbreaking development on March 20, 2024, the Philippine television landscape witnessed a significant shift as ABS-CBN and GMA Network executives came together to officially ink a deal for the airing of 'It's Showtime' on GMA. This marks an unprecedented collaboration between the two media giants, with Vice Ganda, a central figure in the show, extending heartfelt gratitude to both networks for this new chapter.

Breaking Barriers: A New Era for 'It's Showtime'

The contract signing, hosted at GMA studios, not only symbolizes the end of the long-standing network war but also promises a revitalized platform for 'It's Showtime.' Now entering its 14th year, the show boasts a star-studded cast, including Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis, and Vhong Navarro, among others. Initially aired on GMA's GTV since July 2023, the move to GMA's main channel on April 6, 2024, signifies a major leap towards reaching a wider audience and potentially reshaping the noontime show landscape.

Gratitude and Unity: Vice Ganda's Heartfelt Message

Vice Ganda's message during the event highlighted the sincerity and warmth with which GMA welcomed 'It's Showtime,' expressing gratitude not only for the opportunity but for the support and belief in the show's potential. Additionally, Vice acknowledged ABS-CBN's unwavering support, emphasizing the collective efforts to keep the show afloat amid challenges. This gesture of unity and gratitude underscores the significance of the collaboration, paving the way for future partnerships between the networks.

Implications and Future Prospects

This historic partnership between ABS-CBN and GMA is not just a win for 'It's Showtime' but a transformative moment for the entire Philippine entertainment industry. It challenges the traditional network rivalry paradigm, fostering a more collaborative and inclusive media landscape. As 'It's Showtime' prepares to captivate audiences on GMA, the potential for more cross-network collaborations looms on the horizon, promising a new era of Philippine television.