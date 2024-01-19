Shearline Disaster in Caraga and Davao Region: Death Toll Rises to 10

The death toll from the shearline in the Caraga and Davao region has tragically climbed to 10, with three more fatalities reported from the Municipality of Monkayo. The bodies of three women were unearthed by local authorities, adding to the grim toll of lives lost. The search for four missing individuals has resumed, following a brief pause due to relentless rain. One injured individual has been rushed to the hospital for emergency care.

Landslide Triggered by Rainfall and Earthquake

The Mayor of Monkayo, Manuel Zamora, has revealed that the landslide at Purok 20, Pag-asa, Mount Diwata, was induced by heavy rainfall and an earthquake. Importantly, he clarified that the landslide did not occur in a mining tunnel, a critical distinction given the region's mining activities. The disaster has significantly impacted a population that once numbered in the thousands but has fluctuated due to the ebb and flow of mining operations.

Anticipating Receding Floodwaters

Fe Maestre, the Public Information Chief of Davao de Oro, reported that rain has finally ceased in their area. This cessation has kindled hope that the menacing floodwaters would start to recede. Maestre pointed out that despite the availability of relocation sites, some residents continue to inhabit Mount Diwata. Their stubborn presence in the face of imminent danger underscores the complex challenges authorities face in ensuring public safety during natural disasters.

The Ongoing Aftermath

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has officially confirmed seven deaths and two injuries, with ongoing validation processes. The shearline has affected over 270,000 individuals, with nearly 15,000 seeking refuge in crowded evacuation centers. The infrastructure damage is extensive, with power outages, inaccessible bridges and roads, and one house destroyed. One barangay has been declared in a state of calamity, reflecting the severity of the disaster. The government has extended over P6.4 million in aid to assist the affected communities. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) has issued a warning of potential flash floods or landslides due to the expected weather conditions from the persisting shearline.