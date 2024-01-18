Sharptail Mola Found Dead on Sarangani Coast: A Rare Marine Tragedy

On a tranquil Wednesday morning, an unexpected event unfolded on the coast of Barangay Lago in Glan, Sarangani. A large sharptail mola (Masturus lanceolatus), in a rare occurrence, stranded itself on the shore. Despite earnest efforts by local fishermen, the majestic marine giant, weighing in at 120 kilograms and stretching 155 centimeters in length, succumbed to an untimely end.

Fishermen’s Discovery

The early risers of the fishing community were the first to encounter the stranded sharptail mola. Promptly, they alerted the vigilante Sea Guardians (Bantay Dagat) and the Sarangani Bay Protected Seascape-Protected Area Management Office (SBPS-PAMO), who swiftly responded to the distress call.

Mysterious Circumstances

Dr. Roy Mejorada, a seasoned veterinarian associated with SBPS-PAMO, confirmed a surprising detail – the fish bore no signs of external injury or internal bruises. This observation ruled out any possibility of harm inflicted by humans or predators. The mystery deepened when a necropsy revealed a heavy infestation of parasites in the sharptail mola’s internal organs, a common occurrence in the marine ecosystem but, in this case, devastatingly fatal.

Fish’s Future

In the aftermath of the sharptail mola’s death, a decision was made to preserve the fish. Through the meticulous process of taxidermy, it will find a new home at the Department of Environment and Natural Resources wildlife rescue center in Alabel town. Here, it will serve as a valuable educational resource and a subject for future studies. Notably, this is not an isolated incident – a similar event occurred last year, marking the second instance of a sharptail mola beaching in the Sarangani province.

While sharptail molas are classified as a species of ‘least concern’ by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, such beaching events underscore the intricate and often unpredictable nature of marine life, urging us to deepen our understanding and fortify our conservation efforts.