Energy

Senator Gatchalian Raises Concern Over Delay in Energy Plan Submission

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:31 am EST
Senator Gatchalian Raises Concern Over Delay in Energy Plan Submission

In a recent development, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian of the Philippines has raised concerns over the Department of Energy’s (DOE) delay in submitting the updated Philippine Energy Plan (PEP) to Congress. The PEP is a critical document that delineates the country’s energy strategy up to 2050, with a significant emphasis on augmenting the use of renewable energy to foster a cleaner energy mix.

Legal Obligations and Setbacks

According to the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA), the DOE is legally bound to provide an updated energy roadmap to Congress by September 15 each year. However, Senator Gatchalian noted that the submission is now overdue by over three months. He urged the agency for immediate compliance, expressing dissatisfaction over the lackadaisical attitude shown towards a commitment of such magnitude.

Energy Targets for the Philippines

The Philippines has ambitious renewable energy targets in sight, aiming to achieve a 35 percent renewable energy contribution to the total energy mix by 2030, and increasing it to 50 percent by 2040. The PEP is instrumental in guiding the country towards these goals and ensuring a steady transition towards cleaner energy.

Significance of the Energy Plan

Gatchalian stressed the significance of the Energy Plan in guaranteeing an adequate and clean energy supply for the country. It is not only a blueprint for fostering cleaner energy but also crucial for economic growth and improved quality of life for Filipinos. The inclusion of nuclear energy in the power mix under a clean energy scenario is a pivotal addition to the proposed new energy roadmap.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

